A 12-year-old girl named Viktoriya living in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, stands in front of a bombed-out building. | Screenshot: YouTube/ UNICEF Ukraine

Protestant Christianity is gaining ground in Ukraine despite the ongoing war with Russia, with research indicating particularly strong growth in communities near the front lines.

According to Evangelical Focus, a study by the Razumkov Centre found that the proportion of Ukrainians identifying with Protestant and Evangelical churches rose from 1.4% in 2023 to 2.6% in 2025.

The Ukrainian Christian Evangelical Church recorded 4,618 baptisms in 2023, with greater interest reported in areas near the frontlines. Ukrainian Baptists reported more than 10,000 baptisms during the first three years following Russia’s 2022 invasion, along with the establishment of 86 new churches.

In frontline communities, public confidence in churches was often influenced by how congregations responded to the hardships of war, occupation and liberation.

An analysis by Evangelical Focus identified leadership and teamwork as key factors in church growth during the war, emphasizing pastors’ willingness to share the dangers facing their congregations rather than their preaching or administrative skills.

Pastors have also assumed responsibilities extending beyond conventional ministry, making decisions in circumstances where security threats and limited resources can have life-or-death consequences.

One research participant explained, “Christ did not die for the church’s programs. … He died for people. When people are the goal, not a means to an end, they remain in the congregation and bring friends along.”