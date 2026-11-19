A photo of the Texas Ten Commandments Monument in Austin taken on March 2005. | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Office of the Attorney General of Texas

A religious liberty organization in Texas has raised concerns over Democratic efforts to overturn a law requiring Ten Commandments displays in public school classrooms, warning that the proposal could mark the beginning of a broader campaign to “censor parts of American history.”

State Sen. Jose Menendez, D-26, pre-filed Senate Bill 115 for the 2027 legislative session shortly after Democrats secured control of the Texas House and governor’s office in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. The measure seeks to eliminate Section 1.0041 of the Texas Education Code, which contains verbatim language from Exodus 20.

Kelly Shackelford, president and CEO of First Liberty Institute, expressed concern Monday over the effort to overturn Senate Bill 10, which mandates the classroom displays.

“We knew the people that were swept into power all over the country included socialists and communists, and people who want a very different country,” Shackelford told The Christian Post Monday. “It doesn’t surprise us also that we’ve got people who want to remove religious freedom, want to remove most of the religious heritage and the history of our country that kids in our schools need to understand in order to understand America.”

Shackelford nevertheless expressed skepticism about the repeal effort’s prospects, noting that Republicans continue to hold control of the Texas Senate.

“The one problem [Democrats] have is while this new mindset has taken over the governorship and the Texas House, it has not taken the Texas Senate, so they’re going to have a problem,” he said. “Getting these things through, these more radical things that they want to do that really don’t line up with the values of the people of Texas, I just don’t think they’re going to succeed in that.”

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 9-8 in April to uphold SB 10, finding that the legislation did not violate the First Amendment’s Establishment or Free Exercise clauses. First Liberty filed an amicus brief defending the classroom displays on behalf of 46 members of Congress.

More than two dozen Texas families represented by the ACLU petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court in August to review the appellate ruling. Outgoing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a brief on Nov. 10 asking the court to decline the case, citing Democratic Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson’s stated unwillingness to defend the legislation.

Shackelford also highlighted remarks by Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice-elect Maggie Ellis, who unseated Republican Chief Justice Jimmy Blacklock in the Nov. 3 election. Ellis, a Democrat, has expressed interest in revising a court rule that permits judges to decline to officiate marriages contrary to their sincerely held religious beliefs.

Looking ahead to the 2028 elections, Shackelford cautioned that Texas Democrats could pursue “a lot more radical things,” potentially circumventing the legislative process by issuing executive orders or exercising control over state agencies.