A Holy Mass is celebrated at St. George’s Cathedral in Southwark, England, on Nov. 18, 2027, marking the 10th anniversary of Red Wednesday as the cathedral glows red for Red Week. | Screenshot: YouTube / Archdiocese of Southwark

Christians around the world are flooding thousands of churches, monuments and public buildings with blood-red light this week to commemorate the global rise in persecution and martyrdom of their brothers and sisters in the faith.

At least 130 cathedrals and many other churches are participating in "Red Week," a symbolic display organized by the pontifical charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN). The initiative, which has been conducted annually since 2015, highlights the plight facing the hundreds of millions of Christians worldwide who are directly exposed to intense persecution for following Jesus Christ.

"We are illuminating churches and other buildings in red, the red of the blood of the martyrs. We wear red, but most importantly, we are praying for these Christians," ACN International Executive President Regina Lynch said in a video message. "They often feel alone. They feel isolated, and they need hope, and this is the hope we can give them through our prayers."

Red Week also features prayer vigils, testimonies, public events and school initiatives taking place throughout November, according to ACN. The nonprofit noted that participants aim "to show solidarity with persecuted Christians and raise awareness of violations of religious freedom." ACN expects about 125,000 participants worldwide, and the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, will be lit red on Nov. 23.

Several famous landmarks in France, which has become the epicenter of anti-Christian violence in Europe, are being illuminated in red this week, including the historic medieval Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Chartre and Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Approximately 80 churches and other locations throughout France are slated to participate, and about 4,000 volunteers are taking the commemoration into rural French communities.

"Tonight, [Notre-Dame] is lit up in red to raise awareness of the persecution of Christians around the world. 1 in 6 Christians lives in a country where religious freedom is violated: 413 million Christians are persecuted, threatened, and discriminated against," the cathedral's official X account wrote Wednesday.

In the United Kingdom, which has also seen an uptick in anti-Christian violence, Roman Catholics are marking "Red Wednesday" with a Mass at St. George's Cathedral in Southwark, London. Hundreds of young people are also expected to participate in Birmingham.

More than 250 churches, cathedrals, monuments and public buildings are being lit red in Spain, and local communities are reportedly leading the charge in commemorating Red Week in countries such as Croatia and Romania.

ACN is encouraging Christians everywhere to raise awareness regarding the suffering of the persecuted in whatever capacity they can. Those who want to personally participate in Red Week can attend local events, wear red and pray for those who have been called to suffer for their faith.

Christian persecution has reached unprecedented levels globally, according to multiple watchdog groups. In its most recent report released last month, ACN found that persecution has not improved over the past two years in any of the 18 countries it had been monitoring, and worsened in more than half.

ACN's report found that "extremist violence, authoritarian governments and religious nationalism are placing increasing pressure on Christian communities, while conflict is driving many from their homes in parts of Africa and Asia." It warned that Christians in the Middle East fear for the survival of their faith in its ancient birthplace amid continual political upheaval and war.

In its annual World Watch List published earlier this year, Open Doors U.S. estimated that approximately 388 million Christians — more than one in seven worldwide — faced some form of intense persecution or discrimination for their faith in 2025, an increase of more than 8 million compared to its report in 2024.

According to Open Doors, intense loneliness is an aspect of the persecution that believers commonly face in countries such as Somalia, where there are only hundreds of Christians in the Muslim-majority country of more than 19 million people. The charity urged prayer that such Christians would know they are not alone, even if they are forced to worship in secret.

This article was originally published by The Christian Post.