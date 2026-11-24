Said Abdelrazek. | Photo credit: Christian Solidarity Worldwide

Six U.S. lawmakers have appealed to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to secure the release of a Christian convert imprisoned after leaving Islam, warning that he could face up to 25 years behind bars or the death penalty.

In a letter made public Thursday, the lawmakers called for the immediate release of Said Abdelrazek and the dismissal of charges against him. The signatories were Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Reps. Riley Moore, R-W.Va.; Barry Moore, R-Ala.; Elijah Crane, R-Ariz.; Buddy Carter, R-Ga.; and Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind. The letter was also sent to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Abdelrazek was arrested last year over “occasional online expression relating to his Christian faith and his efforts to change his government-issued religious status.” His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.

The lawmakers maintained that “neither activity is a crime under international human rights law” and voiced alarm that prosecutors are pursuing the “maximum penalty,” potentially exposing Abdelrazek to a 25-year prison sentence or execution.

“Mr. Abdelrazek’s ongoing detention constitutes a grave violation of the fundamental human right to religious freedom, is a flagrant violation of international law, and is part of a very troubling crackdown on Christians and other religious minorities within Egypt,” the lawmakers wrote. “We strongly urge the Egyptian government to immediately release Mr. Abdelrazek, drop all charges against him, and cease using its blasphemy, counter-terror, and related laws to persecute the peaceful practice and speech of Christians and religious minorities within Egypt.”

The letter also cited allegations from Abdelrazek's legal team that he has been tortured while detained and denied medical treatment. The lawmakers additionally demanded that “all prosecutions and detentions against Christians and other religious minorities in Egypt based on blasphemy and false terrorism charges to be halted.”

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has raised broader concerns about Egypt's treatment of religious minorities, warning that “the government of Egypt continues to systematically enforce laws, policies, and judicial decisions that repress non-Muslim religious life.” In its reporting on Abdelrazek, the commission cited “multiple beatings” and restrictions on his access to “worship materials and a Bible.”

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the nonprofit legal organization representing Abdelrazek, welcomed the congressional appeal Thursday, accusing Egyptian authorities of “punishing conversion and using the courts as a weapon.”

“Egypt shows it is willing to jail people for their faith,” said Kelsey Zorzi, ADF senior counsel and vice president of international advocacy. “We urge Egypt to honor its commitments to religious freedom by releasing [Abdelrazek] without further delay and resolving to do the same for others like him who have also been unjustly punished for their beliefs.”