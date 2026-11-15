Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Marek Studzinski

Practicing Christians in the United States were significantly more likely to support charitable causes in 2025 than the general population, with 93% making donations compared with 62% of Americans nationwide, according to new research from the American Bible Society. The findings also suggest a link between the Bible’s impact on personal lives and financial generosity.

Published Thursday, “Love & Generosity” is the eighth chapter of the American Bible Society’s “State of the Bible: USA 2026” report. The study explores Americans’ charitable giving habits using survey data gathered from 2,649 U.S. adults between Jan. 8 and 27, 2026.

Researchers classified practicing Christians as individuals who identify with Christianity, attend religious services at least monthly, and consider their faith very important in their lives.

Charitable giving was less widespread among nominal Christians, defined as those who identify as Christians but attend church less than once a month, with 57% making donations. Among casual Christians — those who attend church at least monthly but do not regard their faith as very important — 87% contributed to charitable causes.

Donation amounts also varied considerably according to respondents’ agreement with the statement “the message of the Bible has transformed my life.” Those who “agree strongly” contributed a median of $1,000, compared with $200 among those who “agree somewhat.” Median contributions fell to $20 among those who “disagree somewhat” and $0 among those who “disagree strongly.”

Nationwide, charitable participation declined from 64% in 2024 to 62% in 2025, though it remained above the record low of 59% recorded in 2023. American households that contributed to churches, religious organizations or other charities in 2025 gave a median of $500.

The study also revealed that the proportion of donors contributing at least 10% of their household income decreased as earnings rose. Among those earning less than $30,000 annually, 10% reached that threshold, compared with 9% of those earning $30,000 to $60,000, 8.3% of those earning $60,000 to $100,000 and 5.4% of those earning more than $100,000.

Churches, parishes and temples received 50% of all charitable donations in 2025, an increase from 44% in 2024 and 48% in 2023.