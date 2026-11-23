Photo credit: Unsplash/ Markus Spiske

Christian advocates have urged European lawmakers to oppose proposed bans on “conversion practices,” warning that the measures could criminalize pastoral counseling and personal testimonies about changes in faith and lifestyle.

Maltese Christian Matthew Grech joined speakers from the United Kingdom, Hungary and Italy at a meeting in Brussels this week, hosted by Italian Member of the European Parliament Paolo Inselvini in partnership with Northern Ireland-based Christian charity Core Issues Trust.

The meeting comes ahead of a planned European Commission Recommendation in 2027 calling on all 27 EU member states to prohibit “conversion practices.” Eight countries have already adopted such restrictions, including Malta, which enacted Europe's first ban in 2016.

“I spent three years in court for a conversation about my own life,” Grech told lawmakers, according to a statement from Christian Concern, a U.K.-based organization supporting his legal case, provided to The Christian Post.

Drawing on his prosecution in Malta, Grech cautioned that similar legislation across Europe could give authorities the power to determine which personal experiences individuals are permitted to share publicly. He appealed to lawmakers not to allow other European families to face comparable legal proceedings.

Grech became the subject of a criminal case following a 2022 interview with PMnews Malta in which he described leaving a homosexual lifestyle after embracing Christianity. He also discussed pastoral and professional assistance for individuals struggling with unwanted sexual feelings or behavior. Prosecutors alleged that the interview amounted to unlawful promotion of “conversion practices.”

The case carried a possible sentence of five months in prison and a fine of up to €5,000 (approximately $5,800). Following 17 court hearings, the Court of Magistrates in Valletta acquitted Grech on March 4. Journalists Mario Camilleri and Rita Bonnici were also cleared, with the court finding that the interview constituted lawful public discussion and personal testimony, according to the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe.

The legal proceedings remain unresolved after Malta's attorney general appealed the acquittal. The case returned to court on Oct. 2, with a decision expected in January 2027.

Grech said the lengthy prosecution had affected his emotional well-being, reputation and finances while leaving his future uncertain. “Over these past three years, the process itself became the punishment,” he said.

Other participants described personal changes through Christian faith, sometimes supported by pastoral or clinical counseling, and warned that vague bans could restrict everyday conversations. They argued that existing laws should address coercion and abuse while protecting adults’ freedom to seek voluntary counseling consistent with their beliefs.

Mike Davidson of Core Issues Trust criticized what he described as insufficient attention to people who report positive experiences with pastoral guidance or counseling. He called the three-year prosecution of Grech over his personal account “outrageous.”

Roger Kiska, representing the Christian Legal Centre, the legal arm of Christian Concern, argued that such prohibitions could conflict with protections under the European Convention on Human Rights, particularly those concerning personal autonomy, self-fulfillment and the freedom to determine one's identity.

Andrea Williams, the group’s chief executive, praised Grech’s acquittal but maintained that he should never have been prosecuted, describing his case as “a stark warning to Europe” about vaguely worded laws.