Muslims pray in unison during Eid al-Fitr at Baabussalam Mosque in Indramayu, West Java, Indonesia, in 2026. | Photo credit: Unsplash / Tubagus Andri Maulana

Islam is expected to overtake Christianity as the world's largest religion by 2035, driven by differences in fertility rates, younger Muslim populations and declining Christian affiliation in historically Christian regions, according to new demographic projections.

A study released Wednesday by Pew Research Center and Poland's Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion estimates that the global Muslim population will reach 2.57 billion by 2035, surpassing the projected 2.52 billion Christians.

Titled “The Future of World Religions,” the research examines demographic patterns across seven major religious groups between 2020 and 2070. While the world's population is projected to expand by 29% during that period, Muslims are expected to grow by 80% and Christians by 30%, making them the only two religious groups projected to match or exceed overall population growth.

By 2070, the number of Muslims worldwide could exceed 3.6 billion, compared with slightly fewer than 3 billion Christians, assuming current demographic trends persist. Islam's share of the global population is projected to climb from 26% in 2020 to 36%, while Christianity's share is expected to remain near 29%.

Researchers identified several demographic forces behind the projected shift. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 among Christian women and 1.6 among women of other religious affiliations. Muslims also had a younger population in 2020, with a median age of 24 and roughly one-third under 15, compared with a median age of 33 among non-Muslims.

Religious disaffiliation is another major factor. Although conversions between Christianity and Islam are expected to be roughly balanced from 2020 to 2070, nearly 105 million Christians are projected to leave their religion and become unaffiliated, compared with 7.6 million Muslims.

The geographic center of global Christianity is also expected to shift significantly. By 2070, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is projected to surpass the United States as the country with the world's largest Christian population. Meanwhile, the proportion of Americans identifying as Christian could decline from 64% in 2020 to 47.8% in 2070. No European country is expected to rank among the 10 nations with the largest Christian populations by the end of the century.

“Christian population declines will be especially pronounced in Europe, where the overall population is projected to shrink by 17% in the coming decades,” researchers wrote. “European Christians are projected to experience more deaths than births and to continue to see larger numbers of people leaving the faith than converting to it.”

Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to account for a growing share of the world's population, with one-quarter of humanity projected to live in the region by 2070. Pew estimates that 54% of Christians worldwide will reside there within the coming decades.

The region's Christian population is projected to reach approximately 896 million by 2070, even as the number of Christians in the rest of the world declines by an estimated 210 million.