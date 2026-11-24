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Alabama has emerged as the highest-ranking state for religious freedom protections, while Michigan placed last in a new nationwide assessment of laws affecting churches, religious schools and faith-based nonprofit organizations.

The Napa Legal Institute published its fourth annual Faith and Freedom Index on Nov. 16, examining the legal environment for religious organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report measures state laws in 15 categories relevant to churches, religious schools, pregnancy resource centers, homeless shelters and other tax-exempt religious groups.

Six major criteria shape the index’s religious freedom rankings, including constitutional protections for religious exercise, state Religious Freedom Restoration Acts, safeguards for faith-based employers and nonprofits serving the public, and protections for religious activity during emergencies. The assessment also considers Blaine amendments, constitutional provisions that generally restrict public funding for religious schools and institutions.

Alabama led the rankings with a score of 80%, followed by Kansas at 76%, Indiana at 75% and Texas at 71%. At the opposite end, Michigan scored 34%, the lowest nationwide, while Washington received 38% and Massachusetts 41%.

New York outperformed North Dakota, South Carolina and Tennessee, while Connecticut and Illinois have enacted Religious Freedom Restoration Acts that Alaska and Ohio lack. Hawaii and Maine also offered stronger employment-law safeguards for religious organizations than South Dakota and West Virginia.

Frank DeVito, Napa Legal’s senior counsel and director of content, emphasized that legal provisions governing taxation, organizational management, financial audits and exemptions from nondiscrimination requirements can significantly affect religious institutions, even when those issues receive little public attention.

“Some of the most important laws that promote the work of religious organizations are not the ‘hot-button’ issues one would expect,” DeVito said in a statement to The Christian Post. “Creating a better legal landscape for religious organizations through everything from stronger religious freedom restoration acts and religious exclusions from burdensome ‘nondiscrimination’ laws to proper exemption from regulations and state taxes, are crucial in allowing religious organizations to focus on their mission rather than time and resource-consuming legal compliance requirements.”

The latest index identified several improvements over 2025. Florida clarified that religious nonprofit directors can seek guidance from clergy when making decisions. Massachusetts increased the annual revenue threshold triggering fundraising audits from $200,000 to $500,000, while Rhode Island raised its threshold to $1 million.

DeVito described the report as a resource for lawmakers seeking to strengthen protections for religious nonprofits across party lines. He also encouraged voters to examine how state legislation affects religious organizations.

Addressing Michigan’s last-place ranking in comments to Fox News Digital, DeVito pointed to restrictive nondiscrimination requirements, insufficient religious exemptions and regulatory barriers affecting institutions such as Catholic schools, particularly in employment and admissions decisions.