Screenshot from the Crossmap Book Club website.

Amid declining reading habits and biblical illiteracy, a new Christian digital lending library is seeking to make faith-based literature more accessible while helping believers build community and deepen their spiritual lives.

Crossmap, a nonprofit media organization affiliated with The Christian Post, has launched Crossmap Book Club, an online reading community and digital lending library offering more than 8,000 Christian e-books and audiobooks, ranging from theology and spiritual formation to Christian fiction and children's literature.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Chris Chou, CEO of The Christian Post and executive director of Crossmap Inc., said the initiative was born out of his own frustration with the limited availability of Christian books through public libraries.

"I was shocked because out of over 100,000 books available, there were 200 that were Christian books," Chou said of his experience searching his local library's digital collection near Washington, D.C.

"Many of them were older books," he added. "It was just very, very difficult to find current Christian books. Nor could I find a large variety of Christian books."

Chou said the disparity was particularly striking given the size of the Christian publishing industry, which produces an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 traditionally published titles annually, not including independently published works.

While retailers such as Amazon and Christianbook.com have made purchasing Christian literature simple, borrowing those books remains considerably more difficult, he said.

"Here's a gap. What can we do to fill this gap?" Chou recalled asking. "There are great ways to buy Christian books. I don't think that's difficult nowadays ... but then borrowing Christian books was just not a thing."

The idea first emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Chou and his family became frequent library patrons and discovered the convenience of borrowing digital books through Libby, a popular library lending app.

After developing an initial proposal that remained on his computer for some time, Chou revisited the concept earlier this year, believing the timing and technology were finally right.

"I feel like that's God's grace," he said. "It was something that sat in my heart for a while, but ... it wasn't the right time, and now feels like the right time to be able to do that."

Now available in beta, Crossmap Book Club operates through a combination of its own online community platform and Libby, allowing subscribers to borrow Christian e-books and audiobooks on their phones, tablets or web browsers. Compatible e-books can also be transferred to Kindle devices.

Premium members can borrow two e-books and two audiobooks per month, with each loan lasting 21 days before automatically expiring.

Membership costs $14.95 per month or the equivalent of $12.42 monthly when billed annually. A free membership includes reading trackers, book discussions, personal shelves and participation in group chats, while premium subscribers receive library access and additional community features.

Chou emphasized that the platform's mission is creating community; members can track their reading habits, create personalized bookshelves, share recommendations and discuss titles with others.

"Part of the purpose of us launching Crossmap Book Club was not just to give access to great books, but also to create that community," he said.

"Reading is a habit that needs to be built," he added. "It's encouraging to do that together with others because ... it's hard if you're trying to do it on your own, but when you can go together with a group, that's easier, and you get that encouragement."

Beyond encouraging reading habits, Chou said Crossmap Book Club is intended to help address broader concerns about spiritual formation and biblical literacy within the Church; a recent study from Lifeway Research found that fewer than one-third of Christians read their Bibles daily.

Chou challenged the idea that discipleship and theological education should be primarily the responsibility of pastors. Ordinary Christians, he contended, should have greater access to the books and resources that shape their faith.

"So many times we think of discipleship as particularly in a church setting, like, that's what the pastor does," Chou said. "But Jesus gave all of us the command to make disciples. And we ourselves need ... to be discipled as well."

He envisions pastors and ministry leaders creating curated reading lists that congregants can access, giving Christians a starting point for studying theology, Christian living, spiritual formation and other biblical topics.

"It's not just for a pastor to have to read those books and be formed by those books," he said. "These books aren't just for pastors; they're for all of us."

By allowing readers to borrow rather than purchase individual titles, Chou said he hopes the platform will remove financial barriers and introduce readers to authors they might otherwise overlook.

Crossmap also plans to collaborate with Christian authors, pastors, ministry leaders and influencers who can share recommendations, organize reading groups and introduce their audiences to the service. The organization is also developing a partnership program that could include discounted memberships and affiliate incentives.

"We're going to be selective ... in who we partner with," Chou said, adding that the goal is to make the service available to as many Christians as possible.

The organization is also working to introduce group subscriptions for churches, Christian schools, seminaries and other institutions, potentially allowing entire congregations or student bodies to access the library.

Future plans include author interviews, book awards, personalized recommendations and expanded tools for organizing book clubs, including meeting schedules and polls to select future reading material. Members can already request books that are not available in the collection, and Chou said those requests will help determine which titles are added.

"We want to be really good at continuously adding books to the library and making sure that whatever people are looking for is going to be available there," he said.

Ultimately, Chou hopes Crossmap Book Club can expand internationally, offering more titles in additional languages and reaching Christians in countries where access to religious literature is limited or restricted.

He noted that often, Christians in the United States take for granted the abundance of faith-based resources available to them, while believers elsewhere may struggle to obtain, or are even persecuted for reading, basic Christian materials.

"I'm just blown away by just how rich, in a way, we are where we have access to this versus places in the world where accessing Christian books is very difficult and sometimes illegal," he said. "The fact that we have that available and then we don't actually use it, we don't take advantage of that, is a problem here."

Crossmap Book Club is available here, where prospective members can explore the catalog before subscribing.

This article was originally published by The Christian Post.