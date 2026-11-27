An aerial view of Olivet University’s campus in St. Louis, Missouri. | Photo credit: Olivet University

Olivet University has received approval from the Association for Biblical Higher Education for 20 new programs, from an English-language certificate to a doctorate in information technology, five months after the Christian school moved its main campus from California to Missouri.

The approvals, announced by ABHE's Commission on Accreditation this month, span fields from ministry and music to agriculture, architecture and civil engineering. They follow the accreditor's sign-off on the campus move in June.

The other programs are bachelor's degrees in business, children's development studies, graphic design, information technology, journalism and music, and master's degrees in graphic arts, information technology, journalism, music, teaching, and translation and interpretation. The list also includes an MBA and two Master of Divinity programs, one in Christian media and one in business as mission.

Olivet commented that it was set up from the start as a university rather than solely a seminary, following the vision and guidance of Ralph D. Winter. The late American missiologist, known for his call at the 1974 Lausanne Congress to focus on unreached people groups, served as the university's honorary chairman.

In a Nov. 19 announcement on the university's website, President Jonathan Park thanked God for His "continued provision and guidance" in the approvals. He said the school looks forward to widening educational opportunities that prepare students for professional careers.

The relocation, from Anza, California, to St. Ann, Missouri, took effect June 16. The university had been based in California for 22 years. Park said the move completes a strategic decision taken more than three years earlier.

He said a central headquarters gives "major benefit" to the administration of its nine U.S. campuses, which stretch from California to Washington, D.C. The new main campus is less than 10 minutes from the airport, he added.

St. Louis is also home to Olivet Assembly USA, the university's denominational affiliate. Being nearby will allow university and denominational leaders to meet in person more often, which it expects to support growth, recruitment, internships and program development, Park said.

The 1,000-acre Anza campus, in California's Riverside County, remains the school’s flagship location with a primary focus on theological programs. ABHE approved it as an additional university location effective Aug. 17.

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International