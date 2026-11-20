Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bring Your Bible to School Day

Two Christian fathers in Minnesota have filed a lawsuit challenging state laws that exclude religious instruction from education-related tax benefits, arguing that the restrictions discriminate against families who choose faith-based education for their children.

Nathan Colestock, a pastor with four children, and Joseph Osburn, a father of six, brought the case Monday before the Minnesota Tax Court's Regular Division. The lawsuit names Minnesota Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart as the defendant in his official capacity.

Minnesota's K-12 Education Subtraction and Credit program provides tax relief for educational expenses, including textbooks and tutoring. However, the plaintiffs argue that two provisions of state law — Minn. Stat. § 290.0674, subd. 1a(b)(2), and Minn. Stat. § 290.0132, subd. 4 — prevent families from claiming the benefits for religious education.

The complaint states that both fathers believe “God calls them to teach their children to know and love Him” and therefore “choose Christian curricula, materials, academies, and co-ops that teach every lesson through that lens.”

Three of Osburn's children attend Knox Classical Academy and receive homeschooling instruction on the remaining two days of the week. The family also participates in a Christian homeschool cooperative. Colestock's two oldest children follow a similar arrangement, attending Valor Classical Academy three days a week and studying at home on the other days.

“Because of that catch, Minnesota makes these fathers choose between their faith and the benefit. To receive it, they must strip their faith from their children’s lessons. To remain faithful, they must go without. Their faith forbids the first option. So they go without,” the complaint states.

“By excluding religious instruction from these generally available tax benefits, Minnesota violates these fathers’ rights under the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment, the Minnesota Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of conscience, and the Fourteenth Amendment’s protection of parents’ right to direct the upbringing and education of their children.”

The fathers are represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a conservative legal advocacy organization that has previously argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The lawsuit follows a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in 'Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue', in which the justices ruled 5-4 that parents could use a state scholarship program to enroll their children in religious schools.