Photo credit: Unsplash / NATHAN MULLET

More than eight in 10 evangelical young adults who remember when they committed their lives to Jesus say they made that decision before turning 20, while 89% report having heard a clear explanation of the Gospel before completing elementary school, according to a new Lifeway Research study.

The findings are part of a survey examining how early religious experiences, family relationships and church involvement shaped the faith of young evangelicals and continue to influence their spiritual lives.

Conducted online from March 10 to April 3, 2026, the study surveyed 1,318 Protestant and nondenominational adults ages 18 to 29 who hold evangelical beliefs and had attended religious services at least monthly at some point in their lives.

About 64% of respondents said they could identify the age when they gave their lives to Christ. Of those who remembered, 83% reported making that commitment before age 20, including 24% before age 10 and 59% between ages 10 and 19.

The paths to conversion varied. Some 28% described a gradual process of developing an understanding of and desire to follow Jesus, while 22% initially followed the example of friends or relatives before coming to understand their own commitment. Another 18% said they understood the Gospel well before deciding whether to devote their lives to Christ.

Asked about experiences that influenced their decision to become Christians, 47% cited belief in biblical teaching, followed by active church participation (43%) and confidence in those who taught Scripture (38%).

Relationships also played an important role. About 34% identified meaningful connections with Christian adults, while 33% pointed to personal struggles or difficult circumstances. Another 31% cited a sense of belonging within their church, and 28% mentioned relationships with Christian peers.

When reflecting on what most strengthened their faith, 22% selected difficult experiences through which they believed God had guided them. Church relationships and programs, along with personal spiritual practices, each received 21%, followed by family influences and activities at home at 20%. Online content, social media and influencers were cited by 15%.

Church leaders were among the most frequently identified influences on spiritual growth. Lead pastors were mentioned by 57% of respondents, followed by Sunday School teachers (49%), youth ministers (44%) and other adult youth leaders (42%).

Peers also contributed to faith development, with 36% identifying friends their own age and 32% mentioning slightly older students. Children's ministers and music ministry leaders were each cited by 32%, while 27% pointed to other children's ministry volunteers or leaders.

Family influence was nearly universal, with 96% saying someone in their childhood home played a significant role in their spiritual development. Mothers were the most frequently cited at 75%, followed by fathers at 66%, grandparents at 53%, siblings at 25% and other relatives at 8%.

Among household practices, praying together was identified as influential by 55% of respondents, while 53% emphasized learning to trust and obey God. Reading Scripture as a family was cited by 51%, and hearing accounts of God's faithfulness by 50%.

When asked what parents should prioritize in guiding their children's faith today, 54% recommended praying together, making it the most frequently selected practice.

The survey also explored what kinds of churches young evangelicals consider most effective in nurturing the faith of their generation and younger people. Bible-centered preaching ranked highest at 53%, followed by programs for all age groups (48%) and teaching that addresses relevant issues (46%).

Smaller congregations also appealed to many respondents. About 43% favored churches with fewer than 250 worshippers, while 40% preferred close-knit communities where members know one another.

Meanwhile, 38% valued highly produced worship services and 37% favored more liturgical approaches. Larger churches with attendance of 250 or more were selected by 29%, the lowest share among the church characteristics surveyed.