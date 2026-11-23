Congregants worship at Real Church in Farmington, Arkansas. | Photo credit: Facebook / Real Church

An Arkansas church affiliated with the Assemblies of God has won an appeal to build a new facility after the Farmington City Council reversed an earlier decision by the local planning commission to deny its permit application.

The city council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Real Church on Nov. 9, allowing the congregation to move forward with plans for a new building on a 12-acre property along Arkansas Highway 170.

Farmington City Attorney Jay Moore confirmed that council members agreed “to approve the conditional use permit for the Real Church,” according to The Christian Post.

“The council believed the location was appropriate for a church as it's in close proximity to our high school and future junior high,” Moore explained. “Additionally, the city recently completed major renovations to Highway 170 to provide for heavier traffic flow on that road.”

The approval reversed an Oct. 26 decision by the Farmington Planning Commission, which had voted 4-3 against the church’s application. Real Church subsequently appealed the ruling to the city council.

Despite securing the conditional use permit, the church must complete additional steps before construction can proceed. Moore said Real Church must “next present a large-scale development plan to the city to be reviewed by the city’s engineer” and other officials, noting that the “timeframe is up to the church.”