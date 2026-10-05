Franklin Graham Urges Manchester Crowd to Repent, Warns From Story of Sodom

Franklin Graham preaches with a Bible in one hand at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Franklin Graham

Franklin Graham called on thousands in Manchester, England, to repent and trust in Jesus Christ, using the biblical account of Lot and the destruction of Sodom as the central theme of his message.

“Are you ready to stand before God? Are you ready to give an account to Him?” Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), asked the crowd at Manchester’s Co-op Live. “The Bible says it's appointed unto man once to die and then the judgment.”

During his “God Loves You Tour” message, Graham pointed to Lot, his wife and Sodom as examples of the need to respond to God rather than remain comfortable with sin.

“Lot wasn't happy. He was miserable,” the evangelist said. “He wasn't happy with all the filth and trash that he saw going around him. His soul was miserable. And maybe many of you are here tonight at the same place.”

Graham said people can become accustomed to sinful behavior when it is widely accepted around them, even while knowing inwardly that something is wrong.

“But deep down in your heart, you know it's wrong. Something's missing in your life tonight,” Graham stated. “And maybe you've come here tonight searching, wanting to know, does God have a plan? Does He have a purpose for your life? Maybe you've come tonight wanting to know, can you be forgiven for the things you have done?”

He told the audience that being raised in a Christian environment or attending church is not enough, arguing that salvation requires personal repentance and faith in Christ.

“See, if you come to Christ, you've got to repent. Repent means to turn. To turn your life, your mind from sin,” Graham said. “You've got to turn from it. You've got to repent. And then you've got to be willing to receive Christ by faith, simply by faith, believing in who He is, that He is God's son, that He did take your sins, that He died in your place.”

Graham then returned to the story of Sodom, saying God judges sin. In the biblical account, angels instructed Lot and his family to flee without looking back, but Lot’s wife disobeyed and became a pillar of salt.

“She was almost saved,” Graham said about Lot’s wife. “I've had people say, 'Well, I'm this close to being a Christian.' Well, you might as well be a million miles away because … either you're saved, or you're not.”

“[Lot’s wife] was offered salvation. You're offered salvation tonight,” Graham continued. “God is offering you forgiveness. He's offering you cleansing. He's offering you a new life, a new beginning through faith in his Son, Jesus Christ. But you've got to choose.”

Graham also said everyone is guilty of sin, citing offenses including lying, stealing, coveting, adultery and sexual activity outside marriage. He addressed abortion as well, telling women burdened by guilt over past abortions that forgiveness is available through Christ.

“But I'm here tonight to tell you that God loves you, and He'll forgive you, and He'll cleanse you, and He'll take that guilt and shame,” Graham said. “But you've got to come to Him His way, and that's through faith in His Son, Jesus Christ.”

Graham closed by stressing Christ’s death for sin and inviting those who had not yet trusted in Jesus to respond publicly.

“Come, come while you can. Do it now, do it now.”