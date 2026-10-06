Louisiana UMC Launches $15M Initiative to Pay Church Debt, Fund New Ministries

The United Methodist Church Louisiana Conference office in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. | Photo credit: Google Maps

The Louisiana Conference of The United Methodist Church has introduced a $15 million program aimed at strengthening its remaining congregations, setting aside $5 million for debt relief and $10 million for ministry development.

Known as the Jubilee Initiative, the plan comes after 162 Louisiana churches left the denomination in 2022 and 2023 amid conflicts over same-sex marriage and the ordination of noncelibate gay clergy.

“The goal is not simply to distribute money,” the Rev. Van Stinson, executive director of Mission and Ministry with the Louisiana Conference, told The Christian Post. “The goal is to create missional momentum, helping our congregations build, connect and equip disciples of Jesus Christ so that lives, churches and communities can be transformed.”

Conference officials said the initiative is designed to give churches greater financial stability while helping them focus more resources on local ministry.

Stinson said the program emerged from broader discussions about how the conference could use its assets to support congregations choosing to remain within the UMC.

“Those conversations eventually grew into the Jubilee Initiative, a strategic investment designed not simply to respond to a changing landscape, but to help build, connect and equip our churches for the future.”

The initiative is being funded through strategic reserves and investment earnings. Churches that reported capital debt have already been contacted, with the final list expected to be completed by the end of October.

The other $10 million will be available for projects selected by local congregations to strengthen their outreach and Gospel ministry. Possible uses include deferred maintenance, expanded food programs, accessibility upgrades and youth evangelism.

“As a Conference, our role is to resource, equip and support local congregations as they carry out that mission in their communities,” Stinson said. “That is ultimately what the Jubilee Initiative is about.”

Stinson said the combination of debt relief and new ministry funding could allow congregations to expand existing programs, reach more people, develop leaders and pursue new approaches to discipleship.