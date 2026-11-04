WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Opens Up About Faith, Says ‘Revival Is Happening’

WNBA Indiana Fever players Sophie Cunningham (left) and Caitlin Clark speak with the media following a win over the New York Liberty on Aug. 11, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Indiana Fever

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, who drew national media attention this season for objecting to male trans-identified athletes in women's sports, reflected on her faith journey on an episode of Theo Von's podcast, saying she believes a revival is happening.

In an episode of "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" that aired last week, the 30-year-old Cunningham acknowledged that because of her “lifestyle,” she does not have a “home church,” presumably due to the travel required to play on a professional sports team.

"I was raised Catholic but now I’m just like more Christian," she said, identifying herself as nondenominational. "I love Jesus."

“I rely a lot on my faith because of what I do for a living," she added. "[It] keeps me stable and it keeps me to be who I am.”

While being a professional athlete comes with receiving "a lot of hate," Cunningham said that she also gets "a lot of praise." She said her faith helps her keep things in perspective.

“I don’t care what people’s opinions are about me because I’m not living for their praise,” she insisted.

Later in the conversation, Cunningham expressed gratitude that “there’s more and more people coming out that they are Christians and that they are believers.”

“I feel like there’s a revival happening," she said, noting that “more and more people” with large platforms and audiences are embracing the Christian faith.

“It’s cool to see them be able to be bold and courageous and come out about Jesus," she suggested.

Von brought up the prevalence of faith in “the athlete community” and how “it does seem like there’s a lot more faith-based energy in their world,” asking Cunningham, “Do you think that that’s real or do you think that that’s posturing sometimes?”

Cunningham said, “There are athletes who aren’t, and that’s totally OK,” while describing the majority of people in her inner circle as “faith-based.”

After Von signaled his intention to invite more religious figures on his podcast, Cunningham suggested he seek out people who “love history” and “love science.” She rejected the premise that history and science are not connected to the Bible.

“Actually all pretty much top scientists, they figured out that Jesus did live and He is real and so you should have them on,” she said. Von said he would like to invite Pope Leo XIV on his podcast while wondering if he “even has a phone.”

When Von asked about Cunningham’s personal life, she pushed back on rumors that she planned to appear on the reality TV dating show “Love Island.”

Earlier this year, Cunningham shared a video of herself getting baptized at Christ’s Church of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I got baptized when I was little, but I was feeling a tug on my heart to do it on my terms as an adult!” she wrote.

At a news conference after the baptism, Cunningham said it is “one of the better things” she has done in her life.

“I’ve always been a faithful person, but I just feel like now it’s my own decision," she stated.

Von revealed on his podcast earlier this year that he was asking God for “a new story” amid personal struggles. During an episode of his podcast last year, Von highlighted his participation in a Bible study with country singer Morgan Wallen. Von had previously said he was “looking for the Lord.”

During his conversation with Cunningham, Von said a "prayer connection with God" was his favorite part of his faith but lamented that he has a tendency to "get too busy" and become "disconnected." He wished his “connection was stronger right now.”

Cunningham reassured Von, directing a message at him as well as his audience.

“There’s nothing that you can or can’t do that’s going to separate you from God’s love and grace and forgiveness,” she proclaimed.

This article was originally published by The Christian Post.