Samaritan's Purse CEO Franklin Graham. | Photo credit: Samaritan's Purse

Operation Christmas Child, an outreach initiative of the evangelical humanitarian organization Samaritan’s Purse, has concluded its annual collection week to distribute 12.8 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide in 2026.

The program, overseen by Samaritan’s Purse President and CEO Franklin Graham, delivers shoeboxes containing toys, educational supplies and other presents through local churches, which use the distributions as opportunities to share the Gospel and introduce children to Christianity.

Samaritan’s Purse also trains participating churches to organize community events where children can receive gifts, hear a Christmas message and enjoy refreshments.

A major development in this year’s campaign is the organization’s first planned shipment of Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes from the United States to Venezuela, following approval to bring the gifts into the country.

Samaritan’s Purse expects to transport 20,000 shoeboxes by air on Dec. 1, according to information shared with The Christian Post. The distribution will complement ongoing relief efforts following two devastating earthquakes that displaced families and created widespread humanitarian needs.

The organization has established an emergency field hospital in Venezuela that has provided medical treatment to more than 14,000 patients. Its relief operations also include constructing shelters for displaced residents and supplying clean drinking water and other essential assistance.

Reflecting on the disaster’s impact, Graham said, “I think of the children who have lost their homes and lost family members and so forth.”

He described the planned gift distribution as a reminder “that God hasn't forgotten them, that they're important to God.”

“That's why I want every child in the world to know that God does love them. He does care,” Graham said.

In 2025, Operation Christmas Child collected 12.2 million shoebox gifts internationally, including 10.9 million contributed in the United States.

Although the designated collection week has ended, supporters can continue contributing through the organization’s Build Your Shoebox Online! service. The platform allows donors to select a recipient’s age and gender and choose gifts that Samaritan’s Purse will assemble and deliver.

Graham encouraged participants to pray for the children who will receive their gifts, even when the final destinations remain unknown.

“People say, ‘Where will my box go?’ I don't know. It's going somewhere, but there's a hundred and some countries out there, so I can't tell you which country or which village or what city,” he said. “But God knows that. God knows.”

Beyond providing material gifts, Graham emphasized that the ministry seeks to communicate the Christian message of Christmas to children around the world.

“We want every child to know the true meaning of Christmas,” he said. “I want every child of the world to know that God loves them and that He sent His Son from heaven to this earth.”

“God gave His Son, and that's what Christmas is all about — it's about God giving,” Graham added. “God gave His Son for the sins of this world, and we want the children of the world to know that they're special, and God loves them and cares for them.”