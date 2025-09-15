Charlie Kirk’s Widow Vows to Carry On His Legacy: “The Movement Will Not Die”

On September 12, 2025, Erika Kirk vows to continue her husband’s mission at Turning Point USA, spreading the Gospel and striving to make Heaven crowded. | Screenshot: YouTube/ NBC 10 WJAR

In an emotional speech two days after her husband was murdered on a college campus in Utah, Erika Kirk vowed to continue her husband’s mission at Turning Point USA and to spread the Gospel with the hope to “make Heaven crowded.”

Although the shooter’s plot was an act of evil, Erika Kirk affirmed that she knows God will use this tragedy for good.

“I honestly have no idea what any of this means. I know that God does, I don’t. But Charlie, baby, I know you do too. … Our world is filled with evil, but our God, you guys, our God is so good. God is so incredibly good. And we know that for those who love God, all things work together for good for those who are called according to His purpose,” she said.

She warned those responsible for her husband’s death, asserting they have unintentionally unleashed a movement that will propel Charlie Kirk’s mission forward.

“They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and God's merciful love. They should all know this: If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea,” she declared. “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry to everyone listening tonight across America. The movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen. It will not die.”

Erika Kirk shared that her husband’s final moments on Earth involved witnessing for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She said, “Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior's side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr.”

She emphasized that her husband's activism was motivated by love for his country and its future, especially wanting Americans to flourish through marriage, family, and a relationship with God.

Sharing her husband's favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 5:25, which states, “Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her,” she said: “My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. He showed the ultimate and true covenantal love. I'll never ever have the words to describe the loss that I feel in my heart.”

Encouraging high school and college students to get involved in TPUSA chapters or start their own, she urged Americans to rekindle or establish their relationship with God. “Most important of all, if you aren't a member of a church, I beg you to join one, a Bible-believing church. Our battle is not simply a political one; above all, it is spiritual. … The spiritual warfare is palpable.”

Reiterating that her husband’s faith was his bedrock, she expressed that his goal was for everyone to experience that same glory. “Charlie loved his Savior with all of his heart, and he wanted every one of you to know him, too. He wanted everyone to know that if they confess the Lord Jesus who rose from the dead, then they will be saved.”

She also announced that her husband's radio show would continue and called on everyone—youth, pastors, and parents—to join her in carrying forward the mission of TPUSA and TPUSA Faith to spread the Gospel and help in “getting involved with saving this beautiful country.”

As the founder of TPUSA, Charlie Kirk played a key role in garnering support for President Donald Trump among young voters, and he recently hosted the TPUSA Faith Forward Pastors Summit in Los Angeles to rally Christian leaders against the rising tide of evil.

Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer was identified Friday morning as Taylor Robinson, aged 22. He had fled the scene at Utah Valley University in Orem, where a TPUSA event was underway, and was captured after a 33-hour manhunt.