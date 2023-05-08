Chris Pratt Discusses Enduring Religious Bullying as 'Nothing New' Phenomenon

Flickr/ Gage Skidmore

In a recent interview with Page Six, Hollywood actor Chris Pratt spoke candidly about being persecuted for his religious beliefs. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star admitted that despite receiving jeers for his religion, he doesn't waver in his beliefs.

Chris Pratt Unfazed by Criticism for His Religious Beliefs, Finds Support from Fans

At a Cinema Society showing of the Marvel film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Pratt was in attendance and shared his thoughts on handling criticism while noting that it is nothing new for him. In order to further explain his position, he used the Bible text John 15:18–20. He said that had he belonged to the world, people would have readily accepted him, but things are different because he chose a different route.

According to the article in GEO TV, Pratt candidly acknowledged that religious persecution is not a new phenomenon, noting that it existed 2,000 years ago as well. His honest admission prompted a surge of support from fans on social media platforms like Twitter.

One user agreed with Pratt in a tweet, and another shared a personal experience, crediting Jesus for their perseverance. As Pratt continues to promote "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," his unwavering commitment to his faith demonstrates the importance of maintaining one's beliefs in the face of adversity.

Chris Pratt Addresses Anti-LGBTQ+ Rumors, James Gunn Supports Actor Amid Recasting Calls

Actor Chris Pratt received calls for his replacement before resuming his role as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to accusations in 2019 concerning his participation at an alleged anti-LGBTQ+ church. In the article shared in Yahoo! News, Pratt addressed the rumors in an Instagram story, saying that his church welcomed everyone and that the charges were untrue. Although his faith is significant to him, he underlined that no church defines his life.

In a deleted tweet, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn defended Pratt last month. Gunn rejected the proposal in response to a user who suggested Pratt be recast, claiming that the perceptions of Pratt were untrue and based only on hearsay. He continued that the entire squad would follow him if Pratt ever had to be replaced as Star-Lord.

Gunn's public support for Pratt shows the importance of dispelling rumors and standing by coworkers in the entertainment industry. Pratt has resumed to star in the next "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," showing their shared commitment to advancing diversity and combating unfounded claims.

Pratt recently made a visit on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to promote "The Lego Movie 2," and the host questioned him about his 21-day fast, which was motivated by the biblical prophet Daniel. According to the article in Fox News, when comparing the fast to Lent and saying that his priest inspired it, Pratt compared giving up meat, sugar, and alcohol to Lent. He thought it was a wonderful and satisfying experience.

Further, Colbert questioned Pratt about whether his huge celebrity made him feel figuratively in a lion's den. He agreed that the spotlight on actors might be extremely strong and has seen its impact on many in his position. In response, Pratt quoted Pastor Christine Caine as stating, "If the spotlight that's shining on you is brighter than the light that comes from within you, it'll kill you."

