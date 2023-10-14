American Evangelical leader Johnnie Moore urges EU to bolster support for Israel following recent assaults

Former USCIRF Commissioner and "The Next Jihad" author Rev. Johnnie Moore | video screenshot / Blaze TV / YouTube

American Evangelical leader, the Rev. Johnnie Moore, made an emergency trip to Brussels to speak at the European Parliament in Brussels on behalf of The Congress of Christian Leaders, advocating for increased European Union support for Israel in the aftermath of recent Hamas attacks.

He holds the position of president at the Congress of Christian Leaders and has been appointed as commissioner on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom on two separate occasions.

Moore emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the involvement of Iran in the attacks during his speech.

Throughout his address, Moore drew parallels between the atrocities committed by Hamas and the Holocaust, unequivocally labeling the attacks as the "worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust." He urged the EU Parliament to enact meaningful change in response to this tragedy.

Mourning the loss of more than 1,300 Israelis due to the assaults organized by Hamas, he drew attention to the shocking scale of the attacks, comparing them to an event where up to 50,000 Americans being massacred in a single city, with an additional 10,000 to 20,000 taken hostage. The victims of these attacks were not confined to Israelis alone; they hailed from a multitude of nations, asserting the global impact of the terror unleashed by Hamas.

Moore condemned the brutality of the attacks, characterizing them as acts of cowardice, recounting how Hamas systematically targeted civilians, including children, women, and the elderly. The heinous attacks are not representative of true religion or “a just future for the Palestinians.”

Recently, there was a report from the Wall Street Journal on Iranian involvement in planning Hamas' attacks. He argued that the evidence strongly suggests the direct material support provided by the Iranian regime to Hamas.

“No one in this compound can deny that Hamas receives its funding, its weapons, its training and other material support, from the Islamic Republic of Iran. This whole event, scheduled long before this attack, is about the Iranian Regime and its representatives,” he said.

Moore further quoted a Hamas commander saying, that it is not an attack toward only Jews and Israel, but also Christians as the Hamas commander said, “The entire planet will be under our law, there will be no more Jews or Christians traitors.”

Moore addressed authorities to safeguard Jewish communities in Europe from "the rise of anti-Semitism being seen across Europe and the world in pro-Hamas demonstrations.” He called for unwavering support for Israel and suggested sanctions against Iran if its representatives cause harm.

Moore also urged the designation of IRGC and Hamas as terrorist organizations, along with halting EU funds to Hamas. He stressed the importance of scrutinizing aid to the Palestinians to ensure it fosters peace.

“Let’s make today the day common sense prevails. It’s the least we can do to honor the memory of their most recent victims. What can be done, so much can be done. A lot can be done because so little has been done. In fact, the opposite has been done,” urged Moore people at the EU Parliament.