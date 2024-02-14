Americans experience record-low 'very satisfied' levels since 2011 while church attendees remain the happiest demographic

Pexels/Helena Lopes

A recently released Gallup poll paints a concerning picture of American happiness, with less than half (47%) of adults reporting high satisfaction with their personal lives. This marks a significant drop from the peak of 90% in 2020 and the third time in decades such a low has been recorded. While economic factors likely play a role, the poll also highlights stark differences in satisfaction based on demographics.

The data, gathered in January 2024, reveals a steady decline in personal satisfaction since the pandemic's economic fallout. The number of "very satisfied" individuals has plummeted from 51% in 2022, mirroring trends observed during previous economic downturns. Interestingly, 78% still express some level of satisfaction, suggesting glimmers of hope amidst the general discontent.

Beyond the 47% of Americans reporting high satisfaction, 31% expressed “somewhat satisfied,” while 11% and 9% indicated “somewhat” and “very dissatisfied,” respectively.

Diving deeper, the poll identifies specific groups experiencing higher satisfaction. Regular religious attendance and married, college-educated individuals with high incomes report the most contentment. Self-identified Democrats saw a slight uptick in satisfaction compared to 2023, while Republicans experienced a significant decrease. Age also plays a role, with those 55 and older generally expressing higher satisfaction.

Gallup attributes the overall trend to "weak economic confidence," echoing similar concerns raised by Pew Research Center. Their recent study highlights the economic struggles of young adults, despite their higher education and longer working hours. Saddled with debt and unable to afford basic necessities, many young people find themselves financially dependent on their parents, further impacting their overall well-being.

Instances of economic uncertainty have consistently been associated with low satisfaction rates as noted in the report, “The previous low points in Americans’ personal satisfaction have occurred at times of economic uncertainty. The 46% reading in 2011 came when the country was still recovering from the 2007-2009 recession, and the other sub-50% reading (47%) was in December 2008 during the global economic crisis.”

“However, some groups of U.S. adults are still registering majority-level high satisfaction with their lives, including higher-income, married, more religious, college-educated, older Americans and Democrats,” Gallup concluded.