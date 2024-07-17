Presbyterian Seminary in Illinois Names First African American President

Rev. Maisha I. Handy | N’Dieye Danavall

McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago has appointed the Rev. Maisha I. Handy as its 12th president, marking the first time an African American has held the position. This decision concludes a year-long discernment process that considered hundreds of candidates.

Rev. Handy, who is set to take office on September 3, was chosen for her extensive experience in theological education and pastoral leadership. She is a seasoned leader, having served 23 years as a faculty member and dean at the Interdenominational Theological Center and most recently as their interim president.

Connie Lindsey, Chair of McCormick's Board of Trustees, highlighted Handy’s qualifications, noting her role as a Presbyterian pastor and founder of a church in Atlanta. Lindsey described Handy as a "visionary leader, a collaborative and compassionate minister, a proven educator, and an effective relationship builder."

The search process, facilitated by executive search firm Isaacson, Miller, involved a rigorous review of several hundred candidates. The final decision was made by a committee comprising board members, faculty, and staff, with Handy emerging as the top candidate.

Handy will succeed David Crawford, who served as president since 2018 and is credited with enhancing the seminary's financial stability, developing new programs, and overseeing the sale of its former campus to the University of Chicago. The seminary, founded in 1829, is known for its progressive stance within the Reformed tradition and currently shares a campus with the Lutheran School of Theology and the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The Board of Trustees expressed gratitude to Crawford for his service, praising his forward-thinking vision and commitment to the seminary's future.