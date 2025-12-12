As Britons Leave Christianity, Many Turn to Paganism and Spiritualism: Study

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Adrian Raudaschl

A recent study suggests that a significant share of people in the United Kingdom who depart from Christianity are choosing paganism or other forms of spiritualism rather than converting to any of the world’s major religions.

The findings, published by the Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life, are based on responses from 2,774 adults who said they had “experienced a change in their religious belief,” offering researchers a closer look at “how, why, and in what direction Britons are moving between faiths, spiritualities, and non-belief.”

According to the data, 44% of participants reported that they had left Christianity, compared to 17% who said they had recently become Christians. Another 39% said they had adopted atheism or agnosticism.

Among those who indicated they had left Christianity, roughly 67% said they shifted to atheism or agnosticism, while 20% described experiencing “weakened faith.” Nine percent said they turned to spiritualist paths such as Paganism or Wicca, 3% said they became Buddhists, and 2% said they converted to Islam.

While atheists and agnostics accounted for most of Christianity’s losses, the study found that Paganism and spiritualist beliefs constituted the largest identifiable religious category attracting new adherents from former Christians. The Pagan Federation explains that Paganism encompasses polytheistic or pantheistic, nature-focused religions that operate outside the customs and dogmas of established faiths.

National census records reflect the broader trend. In 2021, approximately 74,000 Britons identified as pagan—an increase from 57,000 in 2011. The number of Wiccans rose from 11,800 to 13,000 over the same period, with notable concentrations in Cornwall, Somerset, and Ceredigion.

“Media reports over the past decade document a visible revival of Pagan and Wiccan practices in Britain, particularly among women over 30 and those disillusioned with organised religion but seeking ethical and emotional coherence,” the report states.

As described by The Telegraph, modern Pagan practice in Britain often involves small groups or solitary worship rather than formal temples or clergy. Ceremonies often take place in homes, gardens or natural spaces, with participants consecrating the ritual area each time. Instead of scripture or dogma, paganism centers around rituals and contact with divine forces through symbolic ceremonies.

When asked what prompted their departure from Christianity, half of former believers cited a “lack of belief in God or the supernatural.” Another 43% referenced “doubts about key doctrine or teaching,” 37% reported “clashes with personal values,” and 33% mentioned “intellectual and philosophical disagreements.” One in five respondents attributed their exit to “a negative experience with faith leaders or the community.”

Despite these declines, the researchers noted that Christianity also showed “a striking number of new or returning adherents.” However, most of the people who identified as new Christians did not affiliate with established traditions such as Anglicanism, Catholicism, or Pentecostalism.

Instead, respondents tended to choose the category labeled “other,” which the report interprets as a sign that many newcomers are motivated by personal spiritual encounters—such as a “personal connection with Jesus”—rather than institutional religion or doctrinal loyalty. Some even described intentionally distancing themselves from formal denominations."