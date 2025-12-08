Trump Admin Imposes Visa Curbs on Nigerians Accused of Anti-Christian Attacks

People leaving a church after Sunday service in a village near Bauchi, Nigeria. | Photo Credit: Open Doors

The U.S. State Department has announced new visa restrictions for Nigerians involved in or supporting religious freedom violations, a policy that may also extend to their immediate family members.

The announcement comes as extremist groups and armed militias continue escalating attacks against Christian communities—violence that has resulted in thousands of deaths, widespread kidnappings, and the destruction of numerous churches.

Under a new policy implemented through Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the U.S. government may “restrict visa issuance to individuals who have directed, authorized, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom and, where appropriate, their immediate family members.”

This section of the Immigration and Nationality Act allows the Secretary of State to deny entry to any foreign national whose presence in the United States could create negative foreign policy consequences.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement posted Wednesday on X, “The United States is taking decisive action in response to the atrocities and violence against Christians in Nigeria and around the world.”

Rubio added that the visa restrictions will target individuals who “knowingly direct, authorize, fund, support, or carry out violations of religious freedom,” clarifying that the policy applies not only to Nigerian officials but also to foreign governments and individuals anywhere who engage in such abuses.

The policy shift follows President Donald Trump’s warning last month that the U.S. is considering potential military action to halt attacks on Nigerian Christians and “to wipe out the Islamic terrorists.” The Trump administration has pressed Nigerian authorities to cooperate in efforts to prevent further religious persecution.

Last month, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth met with Nigerian National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu to stress “the need for Nigeria to demonstrate commitment and take both urgent and enduring action to stop violence against Christians.” According to the Pentagon, Hegseth also expressed interest in partnering with Nigeria “to deter and degrade terrorists that threaten the United States.”

Nigeria continues to be recognized globally as one of the most dangerous places for Christians. Open Doors ranked the nation seventh on its 2025 World Watch List of countries where believers face the highest levels of persecution.

During the WWL 2025 reporting period (Oct. 1, 2023–Sept. 30, 2024), researchers estimated conservatively that 3,100 Christians were killed and 2,830 abducted. They documented approximately 1,000 cases of sexual assault and 10,000 instances of physical or mental abuse.

Despite calls for stronger intervention, analysts told The Associated Press that limited, high-profile U.S. airstrikes would be unlikely to address the underlying instability and entrenched security challenges facing Nigeria.