Shedeur Sanders Credits God After First NFL Start and Browns Victory

Shedeur Sanders. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders expressed deep gratitude to God after becoming the first Cleveland Browns quarterback since 1995 to win his NFL debut, leading the team to a 24–10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

During a postgame press conference, Sanders, 23, described his joy after helping secure the Browns’ third win of the season, testifying that God’s guidance had carried him through.

“Coming up here before you all, … six, seven months ago, I couldn't tell you I'd be here. You know, God [is] the only the only way I'm able to even get through everything,” he said.

“Being able to see my family, that was important, and I'm happy they [were] here to be able to witness it. But without God, nothing [is] possible, honestly. And I mean that truly and dearly.”

The quarterback — son of NFL Hall of Famer and University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders — completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. The victory also snapped a 13-game road losing streak for Cleveland.

Sanders has been a subject of national debate since the 2025 NFL Draft. Though some analysts predicted he could be selected in the top five, he fell to the fifth round, chosen 144th overall by the Browns.

His unexpected draft slide sparked discussion, but Sanders said throughout the process he relied heavily on his faith as he waited for a chance to play. That opportunity finally came when rookie starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel — drafted two rounds earlier — was sidelined with a concussion.

Sanders said that his father raised him and his siblings to persevere with faith and exposed them to different sides of life to make them more resilient.

“Since I went through everything the past six months, it led me to a whole different understanding. It led me in my own experience with God, with having faith when nobody else can help you in your situation but God,” he shared. “That's why I'm truly thankful and I'm truly happy. This [is] the first time I never had stress, I did the work. I did everything I can in my power I was able to do.”

Sanders' performance on Sunday drew high praise from many public figures, including President Trump.

“Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!” he posted Monday on Truth Social.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was evidently impressed by Sanders’ performance on Sunday, announcing that he will start at quarterback for Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.