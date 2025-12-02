Jelly Roll Praises Jesus After Earning Three Grammy Nominations: “All I See Is God”

Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Brandon Lake

Artist Jelly Roll publicly thanked God and declared that “this year is all Jesus” after receiving three Grammy Award nominations.

“When I made it to my first Grammy, I thought it was the only time I'd ever be there … Coming back three years later with more nominations than I've ever had, the gratitude is overwhelming,” the singer said on Instagram.

His nominations include Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen.”

Jelly Roll attributed the moment entirely to God’s work in his life. “God will take something that's either normal and make it extremely abnormal, or he will take something that's already incredible and make it absolutely mesmerizing, and that's a case here. Not only did God bring me back here in the best headspace … He brought me here with the right kind of message. When I look at these nominations, all I see is God.”

He added that the honor carries spiritual meaning beyond awards or accolades. “It's not even about the album or the nomination … it's about the name.”

“I see all my friends in this category, but then I just see standing there is this album called ‘Beautifully Broken.’ And man, if that doesn't represent what's happening in the world right now … I think we can find beauty and what's happening.”

“I know a lot of artists give the Grammys a lot of s— … The truth is, I feel honored. I feel extremely grateful that the Recording Academy even considered us … I think this has nothing to do with me or the Recording Academy. Frankly, I think this year is all Jesus, baby.”

Released in November 2024, “Hard Fought Hallelujah” debuted at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned RIAA Platinum certification. It dominated Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart for 20 consecutive weeks and also reached No. 1 on Digital Song Sales.

In October, Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake won three GMA Dove Awards for “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” including Song of the Year.

Frequently open about his faith and redemption story, Jelly Roll spoke to the audience about redemption, challenging them to live out their faith.

“I was thinking about Matthew, when he talks about belief, when he said, ‘When I was hungry, you fed me, when I was thirsty …’ I'm standing here because people took time with me. The world is hearing about Jesus like they have never before. Put faith on your feet and feet on your faith.”

Lake, who earned his first Top 40 hit with the collaborative single, told the Associated Press that he hopes the growing reach of the Gospel signals a broader movement as Christian music continues to gain crossover appeal.

“It's the marriage of awesome production with an awesome message. A message of hope,” he said. “There is strength that can be found, and hope that can be found, in the midst of the hell that you are walking through. And then you pair that with like an awesome sound, and it's like, who's not going to love that?”

He added his desire to bring the Gospel into more spaces authentically: “I think it is a crossover moment and I pray that it is. I'm trying to cross over, into any and every space that God will allow that is authentic to who I am.”