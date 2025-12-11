Elon Musk: ‘God Is the Creator’ and the Universe ‘Came From Something’

Elon Musk received a prayer from a pastor who is an attendee's father during a large town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on March 30, 2025. The event was part of his campaign in support of Brad Schimel, the conservative candidate in a critical Wisconsin Supreme Court election scheduled for Tuesday. | Screenshot: YouTube/ C-SPAN

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has once again affirmed his belief in a Creator, stating during a recent podcast appearance that God is the figure he most admires and reiterating his conviction that the universe could not have emerged on its own.

Musk shared his views on faith during Tuesday’s episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, where he was interviewed about topics ranging from the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to artificial intelligence. The conversation briefly turned to religion when host Katie Miller asked him about who inspires him most.

Miller, who served as DOGE’s spokesperson earlier this year and is married to presidential adviser Stephen Miller, posed a direct question: “Who do you look up to the most?” Musk responded simply, “The Creator,” prompting her to inquire about his current beliefs regarding God.

“God is the Creator,” Musk said, leading Miller to follow up by asking, “You don't believe in God, though, do you?” Musk replied, “Well, I believe this universe came from something. People have different labels.”

His comments reflect a continued public evolution in his thinking about faith. Musk—who in 2022 joked that he was fine with going to Hell—has recently shown greater openness toward Christianity and religious ideas.

Earlier this year, Musk encouraged his millions of X followers to attend church after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. He also appeared at Kirk’s memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, where he was photographed speaking with President Donald Trump despite their earlier disagreements.

Musk’s remarks this week echo a much-discussed 2022 exchange on X, when he responded to a user urging him to acknowledge a Creator by writing, “Thank you for the blessing, but I’m OK with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there.”

Though he has not fully embraced Christianity, Musk has described himself as a “cultural Christian,” referencing author Richard Dawkins’ similar label in 2024, when Dawkins lamented the decline of Christian influence in the U.K.

“I would say I'm probably a cultural Christian,” Musk told Jordan Peterson that year. “I was brought up as an Anglican, and I was baptized.”

He has also praised Christianity’s civilizational influence, warning last year that Western society is “absolutely screwed if it loses Christianity.”

Musk also appears to have been profoundly impacted by his son Xavier's struggle with gender identity. He told Peterson that his 21-year-old son, who now identifies as a female named Vivian Jenna Wilson, is effectively "dead" after medical professionals "tricked" him into authorizing his son’s chemical transition by threatening suicide.

Musk relocated his companies X and SpaceX out of California, citing the state’s policies on transgender minors. He specifically objected to a law that prevents school districts from requiring teachers to inform parents when children identify as a different gender.