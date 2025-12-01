Jordan Raising $100M to Recreate Biblical-Era Village Near Jesus’ Baptism Site

An artistic rendering of the planned Pilgrimage Village near “Bethany beyond the Jordan” in Jordan. | Photo credit: MK Associates in collaboration with Mostaqbal Engineering and Environmental Consultants and Design Workshop

Jordan is stepping up preparations for 2030—the 2,000th anniversary of Jesus’ baptism—as it prepares to welcome pilgrims to Bethany Beyond the Jordan, the UNESCO-recognized site revered as the place where John baptized Christ and where His public ministry began.

The Hashemite Kingdom, named for the Jordan River and led by King Abdullah II, is planning a major international observance to highlight the significance of this landmark Christian anniversary.

Emad Hijazin, Jordan’s minister of tourism and antiquities, told Christian Daily International that the Baptism Site Commission, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Royal Court will soon unveil a full program of events marking the millennial commemoration.

Hijazin, who was raised in a Christian family in the southern city of Karak, expressed hope for close cooperation with global Christian leaders. He specifically mentioned working with Rev. Botrus Mansour of Nazareth, the new secretary general of the World Evangelical Alliance, to promote Christian pilgrimage to Jordan.

Mansour affirmed his enthusiasm for collaboration, telling Christian Daily International, “We in the World Evangelical Alliance are excited to see how we can work closely with the Jordanian authorities on this and other issues.”

Senator Michael Nazzal, who chairs the Tourism and Heritage Committee in Jordan’s Senate, highlighted the kingdom’s commitment to presenting the baptismal millennium as a moment of global Christian unity.

He said, “Under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, we are enhancing infrastructure, expanding pilgrimage services, and working closely with church leaders worldwide to welcome visitors from all denominations.”

He added that “The Baptism Site is a cornerstone of Christian heritage, and Jordan is honored to safeguard it. This celebration is a reaffirmation of Jordan’s role as a trusted home for sacred Christian history.”

Local leaders in the tourism sector believe the anniversary could provide a strong boost to the industry, which has suffered setbacks due to global and regional instability.

Tourism remains essential to Jordan’s economy, accounting for roughly 11.4% of GDP. The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities reports that tourism revenues reached 3.29 billion Jordanian dinars (around $4.6 billion) in 2017.

To prepare for the anticipated influx of pilgrims, Jordan is working to raise $100 million for building an authentic first-century Palestinian-style village adjacent to the Baptism Site.

Biblical scholars point out that more than 100 locations within modern-day Jordan are referenced throughout both the Old and New Testaments.

Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015, the Baptism Site continues to draw pilgrims from diverse Christian backgrounds. Its identification corresponds to the reference in John 1:28, which notes the area “beyond the Jordan” on the river’s east bank where John baptized.