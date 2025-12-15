Bondi Beach Terror Attack Death Toll Rises to 16; Jewish Community Targeted

People gather at a memorial near Sydney’s Bondi Beach to honor the victims of a shooting in which two gunmen killed at least 15 people during a Jewish holiday celebration on December 14, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Associated Press

Australian authorities have confirmed that 16 people have now died following the Bondi Beach terror attack, including one child who passed away at Sydney Children’s Hospital, according to New South Wales Police.

Officials also reported an increase in the number of injured victims, bringing the total to 40 wounded, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park announced, noting that four of those injured are children.

NSW Premier Chris Minns explained at a press briefing that the victims range from ages 10 to 87, adding that the government will soon consider new gun law reforms in response to the tragedy.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the massacre, describing it as "an attack deliberately targeted at the Jewish community."

Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon stated that the two individuals responsible were a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son, refraining from revealing their identities. He confirmed that the older suspect was killed by police, while the younger remains in critical condition. The father had reportedly held a valid firearm license for a decade.

Lanyon further confirmed that investigators have determined only two attackers were involved, and that two improvised explosive devices discovered at the scene fortunately did not detonate.

He also reported that two police officers were injured, both currently listed in critical but stable condition following the shooting.

Authorities reiterated that the assailants intentionally targeted the Jewish community, opening fire during a Hanukkah event that attracted numerous families to Bondi Beach.

Video obtained by Sky News shows two armed men dressed in black shooting from a pedestrian bridge overlooking a parking area at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Footage also captures the moment a bystander intervened, tackling one of the gunmen before the attacker escaped his grip, retrieved another weapon, and resumed firing.

Local media later identified the courageous bystander as 43-year-old shop owner Ahmed Al-Ahmed, a father of two who attempted to disarm one of the attackers.

A Holocaust survivor was also among those killed. Larisa Kleytman recounted that her husband, Alex, was shot in the back of the head while shielding her during the assault. The couple, originally from Ukraine, had immigrated to Australia and were attending the celebration together.

Prime Minister Albanese denounced the massacre as “an act of evil antisemitism” that “struck the heart of our nation,” according to a statement released on X.

Speaking at a Christmas event at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump called the mass shooting "purely antisemitic."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio likewise condemned the attack, stating, “Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia.”