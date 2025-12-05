Ernest Jones Credits Team’s Success to Renewed Faith: “I Got My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Back”

Ernest Jones, a linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks, used a Nov. 30, 2025, postgame press conference to describe his renewed embrace of Christianity as he fingered the cross necklace hanging around his neck. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Seahawks Press Pass

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones says he is celebrating a spiritual turning point, sharing that his renewed commitment to Christianity has restored his sense of purpose and even contributed to the team’s recent on-field momentum.

The Seahawks posted a video Sunday on their X account capturing Jones’ emotional locker room remarks, where he revealed that he had “been through a lot this year” and had recently felt spiritually adrift.

Jones explained that he sensed something missing in his life. “I found myself feeling like I was missing something, and what I was missing was God,” he said. “I got back on my knees, I started back praying.”

He also expressed his belief that his renewed faith is playing a positive role in the Seahawks’ performance. “Just look at what we got, man. Look at what’s real. It’s bigger than this interception. I got my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ back, and I’m with my boys.”

At a postgame press conference following Seattle’s 26–0 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Jones expanded on his commitment to living out his faith, pointing to the gold cross hanging around his neck. “I wear this cross around my neck, but I haven’t really ... been living like it,” he acknowledged.

Jones went on to share that he had made a deliberate spiritual decision earlier in the week. “I took this time this week and just … gave my life back to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Although grateful for “what He (God) did for me” during the game, Jones stressed that the real transformation is internal. He explained that he regained a vital sense of direction and peace, saying the missing “piece” in his life was “Jesus Christ, my Lord.”

When asked what prompted this renewed connection to his faith, Jones answered, “I’m always wanting to try to get better, try to do something to get better. And I felt like it was the conviction.”

Jones described a deeper spiritual awareness, saying he realized he “was missing it” and wanted to embrace “the person that I am” and “who He put me on this Earth to be.”

The linebacker also emphasized that while football is meaningful, it does not define his ultimate purpose. He called it “cool” but emphasized that “the person matters.”

“At the end of the day, when we leave this Earth ... what type of person were you? Can people count on you? Can people trust you? And did you … stand by your word?”

Responding to a question about leadership and setting an example, Jones said such responsibility is central to him. “That’s everything for me,” he replied. “It’s what I’m teaching my son.”