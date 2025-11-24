Highland Park UMC Pastor Paul Rasmussen to Step Down, Citing Health Concerns

The Rev. Paul Rasmussen, senior pastor of Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Highland Park United Methodist Church

The senior minister of Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas, has announced that he will step aside after more than a decade of leading one of the nation’s most prominent Methodist congregations.

In a video message shared Thursday afternoon, the Rev. Paul Rasmussen informed church members—including former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush—that he plans to step down as senior pastor effective Feb. 1, 2026.

Rasmussen, who has served in multiple ministry roles at the church since 2000, revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020. While noting that “the disease has been pretty favorable to me,” he explained that about 18 months ago, he experienced “a noticeable change in my energy level.”

After discussions with the Pastor Parish Relations Committee, Rasmussen and church leaders agreed that “it might be time to pass the baton to someone else,” acknowledging that he “didn’t have the ability to manufacture the kind of energy that this church needs, expects and demands.”

Upon stepping down, Rasmussen will transition into the role of pastor emeritus, while the Rev. Matt Tuggle—currently the executive minister for contemporary worship at Highland Park—will become the congregation’s next senior pastor.

“I look forward to the next season of my life and the next season of yours,” Rasmussen said, inviting members to pray for both him and Tuggle as the transition begins. “This is the best church on the planet, and it has been such a privilege to serve in this role and I look forward to the next role. And I know God has great, great things planned for us.”

Rasmussen’s career has followed an unconventional path. A former assistant basketball coach and sports marketing professional from Shreveport, Louisiana, he holds a degree in history from Centenary College, a Master of Arts from the University of Richmond, and a Master of Divinity from Southern Methodist University’s Perkins School of Theology.

According to his official biography, Rasmussen joined Highland Park UMC in 2000 and began preaching the following year at Cornerstone, the church’s contemporary worship service.

Beyond his pastoral duties, Rasmussen has served on the Methodist Health System Foundation Board of Trustees and the Executive Board of the St. Philips School and Community Center.

In May of last year, shortly after the United Methodist Church voted to lift its ban on blessing same-sex marriages, Rasmussen announced that Highland Park UMC would continue to forbid same-sex weddings on church property, though pastors would be permitted to officiate such ceremonies at other locations.