Union University Expands with Purchase of 36-Acre Seminary Property Outside Memphis

Campus of Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Cordova, North Carolina. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary

Union University, a Christian institution affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, has announced plans to acquire the property of a Tennessee seminary as part of a significant expansion effort.

According to a statement from the university, Union’s Board of Trustees voted to purchase the current campus of Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, located in Cordova.

Union, whose primary campus is in Jackson, intends to relocate programs currently housed at its 14-acre Germantown campus to the Cordova property, which spans 36 acres. Among the programs moving is Union’s Memphis College of Urban and Theological Studies.

Jeff Perkins, chairman of Union’s Board of Trustees, said the relocation provides new opportunities for institutional growth. The move will allow the university to “expand our programs and try new initiatives in the Memphis market.”

Perkins added that the property’s location is a significant advantage. “This property next to Bellevue Baptist Church gives Union a much more prominent location in Memphis that is easily accessible from Interstate 40 and much more visible than our current Germantown campus,” he said. University officials expect classes to begin at the new campus by next fall.

The purchase comes shortly after Mid-America Seminary announced last month that it will move from its Cordova location, where it has operated for two decades.

The seminary plans to relocate to Arlington and aims to be “ready at our new Arlington campus to begin the Spring 2026 semester, which starts on January 20.” Mid-America described the relocation as an upgrade, citing “more efficient stewardship of resources,” “enhanced student experiences” and expanded training opportunities as key benefits.

“By right-sizing our campus to fit the new higher education landscape, we are able to lower the costs of maintaining our campus and offer a more safe and secure environment,” the seminary explained.

The seminary is also broadening its academic programs, having recently added a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Law and Public Policy and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.