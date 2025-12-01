UK Christian Group Launches “Street Preacher’s Charter” to Protect Public Evangelism

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Ryunosuke Kikuno

A new “Street Preacher’s Charter” has been formally introduced in the U.K. Parliament, following a pattern of street pastors facing fines, arrests, and subsequent compensation awards stemming from police.

Developed by The Christian Institute, the charter is designed to uphold both the legal protections surrounding street preaching and the broader principles of free expression, while also urging Christians to preach “responsibly” and steer clear of “behavior which might give street preaching a bad name.”

According to The Christian Institute, “The Charter sets out the rights and responsibilities of individuals who engage in public preaching or share their beliefs in the streets of England and Wales.”

The document provides an outline of best practices as well as key legal standards meant to assist both preachers and law enforcement in navigating public evangelism.

Offering practical guidance, the charter encourages street preachers to remain accountable by linking with a local church, observing local regulations, and fostering positive relationships with councils, police officers, and nearby businesses.

It also advises caution when addressing “contentious issues such as gender, sexual orientation and sexual ethics,” recommending that preachers “do so with care and in the appropriate context.”

The charter further instructs Christian evangelists to “Commend the exclusive claims of Jesus rather than focusing on preaching against other faiths,” emphasizing clarity without hostility.

Other recommendations include monitoring sound levels, avoiding an “angry” tone or “a confrontational or argumentative style,” and ensuring that preachers “never single someone out of the crowd to preach at.”

The initiative has gained backing from established street evangelism groups, including Open Air Campaigners GB and Open-Air Mission.

Sam Webster, solicitor and head of legal at The Christian Institute, served as the lead author of the charter.

The charter was motivated by the case of Angus Cameron, a 52-year-old Scottish street preacher who was subjected to a “wrongful arrest” in 2022. Cameron was detained for “breach of the peace” while preaching in Glasgow’s city center.

Acting on Cameron’s behalf, The Christian Institute secured internal police documents showing officers had no lawful grounds to believe he had committed an offense—an essential requirement for any legitimate arrest.

With the Institute’s legal support, Cameron successfully sued Police Scotland for wrongful arrest, discrimination, and human rights violations, ultimately receiving £5,500 ($7,200) in compensation and £9,400 ($12,400) in legal costs—funds he later donated back to The Christian Institute.