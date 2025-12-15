Pilot Told Hijacker ‘God Loves You,’ Franklin Graham Says After Samaritan’s Purse Plane Incident

Photo credit: Facebook/ Samaritan's Purse

The pilot of a Samaritan’s Purse aircraft that was recently hijacked attempted to calm the assailant by telling him that God loved him, according to remarks made by the organization’s president, the Rev. Franklin Graham.

Graham, who heads the Evangelical humanitarian organization, spoke with ABC 45 last week about the Dec. 2 hijacking involving a Cessna Grand Caravan delivering relief supplies to South Sudan.

Authorities later identified the hijacker as Yasir Mohammed Yusuf, The Associated Press reported. A resident of the Abyei Administrative Area between South Sudan and Sudan, Yusuf allegedly sought to force the aircraft to fly him to Chad.

Graham recounted a conversation he had with the pilot following the ordeal, describing how the intruder had sneaked onto the plane and attempted to seize control. According to Graham, the pilot tried to persuade the man to stop, but the hijacker threatened him, saying “I’m going to kill you and I’m going to count to three and I’m going to kill you.”

Realizing the danger of the situation, the pilot made a surprising choice, Graham explained. “So, the pilot realized this isn't going to turn out well,” Graham said. “So, [the pilot said] I'm just going to tell him that God loves him. The guy surrendered, and so we are just grateful.”

At the time of the hijacking attempt, the plane was en route to Maiwut, South Sudan, delivering medicine to a Samaritan’s Purse mobile medical unit. Only the pilot and one staff member were aboard.

The aircraft ultimately diverted to Wau, South Sudan, where the National Security Service of South Sudan apprehended the hijacker after landing safely.

Samaritan’s Purse later issued a statement praising the outcome: “We praise God that no one was seriously injured, and we are grateful to the security forces for their support and swift action on the ground to resolve the situation and bring a safe outcome.”