Schumer Appoints Americans United CEO to U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom

Rachel Laser, leader of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. | Screenshot: YouTube/ HumanistsMN

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has appointed Rachel Laser — the president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State — to serve on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

In a statement released Thursday, Laser said she was “grateful to Sen. Schumer for this opportunity to advocate for religious freedom around the globe.”

“As the leader of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, I defend our country’s constitutional promise of church-state separation — the shield that protects the freedom of everyone to live as themselves and believe as they choose, as long as they don’t harm others,” stated Laser.

Laser noted that while Americans United has historically focused on domestic issues, her new role gives her an expanded platform. “Because AU’s mission is grounded in the U.S. Constitution, our organization’s work is domestically focused. By joining the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom in my personal capacity, I look forward to expanding my advocacy for religious freedom on an international scale.”

Laser, who is Jewish, added that the appointment carries personal meaning: “On a personal level as a religious minority, I am honored to have the opportunity to help our government fight religious extremism and protect everyone’s freedom to believe, or not, as they choose.”

USCIRF Chair Vicky Hartzler, a former Republican congresswoman from Missouri, welcomed the appointment. “It is important to have as many people in the fight as possible to stand for all those around the world who are suffering violations of their religious freedom,” she said. “I look forward to Rachel Laser working with us as we continue to be a voice for those who suffer at the hands of the worst religious freedom violators.”

Laser, who became the first non-Christian to lead Americans United when she was appointed in 2018, previously worked at NARAL Pro-Choice America, the National Women’s Law Center, Third Way, and the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism.

At the time of her appointment to Americans United, she warned about growing threats to constitutional protections. “The separation of religion and government is under sustained attack,” she said in 2018. “Yet I'm confident that we can protect all Americans' freedom of conscience if we educate the country about the principles behind church-state separation and continue to appeal to and bring together the diversity of populations we have the potential to reach.”