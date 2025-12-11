Franklin Graham Unable to Attend Historic Crusade Event Due to India’s Visa Delay

Franklin Graham speaks at the European Congress on Evangelism, hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), from May 27 to May 30 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

The Rev. Franklin Graham was unable to travel to India for a recent revival gathering after complications with his visa prevented him from arriving on time, sparking criticism directed at the Indian government.

According to The Times of India, Graham had been denied a visa, causing one local leader to send letters to federal officials voicing displeasure with the matter.

On Tuesday, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association addressed the situation, offering clarification in a statement to The Christian Post. The association explained that while the Indian government ultimately granted visas for Graham and his team, the approval came too late for him to travel as scheduled.

"The visas for Rev. Franklin Graham and our team were approved by the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Foreigners Division; however, it was after the necessary departure date for Mr. Graham to arrive in time for Nagaland United: A Gathering of Faith, Hope and Revival and for the Hornbill Festival," the organization said.

The statement added that “Mr. Franklin Graham is grateful to the Kohima Baptist Pastor's Fellowship and to the Chief Minister of Nagaland Dr. Niephiu Rio for the invitation to visit Nagaland, as his father Billy Graham also did in 1972,” noting the organization’s appreciation for the cooperation of the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The Kohima event—organized by the Kohima Baptist Pastors Fellowship, the Nagaland Baptist Church Council, and the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum—continued as planned. Robert Cunville, a longtime ministry associate and evangelist with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, delivered the Gospel message in Graham’s place, the organization confirmed.

In the aftermath of Graham’s absence, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee President Lal Thanzara wrote to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express “extreme disappointment,” according to The Times of India. His concerns were echoed in the United States, where Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., sharply criticized the visa delay.

“The decision by India's federal government to deny Rev. Graham a visa is a troubling affront to Indian Christians and the Indian constitution's protections for freedom of religion,” Smith said in a statement.

“The discriminatory treatment of Rev. Graham, prohibiting him from visiting a region where he was invited and expected to be warmly welcomed by thousands who share his faith does not align with Prime Minister Modi's promises to work toward improved ties with the United States nor with his promises to protect religious minorities.”

Smith further pointed out that Samaritan’s Purse—the international charity Graham leads—has provided humanitarian aid in India for more than four decades.

The legacy of the Graham’s ministry in Nagaland remains significant. In 1972, Billy Graham held a historic crusade at the Khuochiezie Local Ground in Kohima, an event that left a lasting impact on the spread of the Gospel.

"Many in our state still cherish the memory of that crusade," said Rio at the event, as quoted by The Nagaland Tribune. "It sowed seeds of faith, awakening, and spiritual renewal that continue to bear fruit even today."