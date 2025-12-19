Suspected Brown University Gunman Found Dead in New Hampshire

Suspected Brown University shooter Claudio Neves-Valente, who was found dead | Screenshot: YouTube/ LiveNOW from FOX

Law enforcement officials say the man believed to be responsible for last weekend’s deadly shooting at Brown University has been found dead in New Hampshire.

During a Thursday evening press briefing, Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez said investigators located the suspect after tracing a vehicle connected to a Massachusetts rental company, which ultimately led them to a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire.

Authorities identified the suspect as Claudio Neves-Valente, a 48-year-old former Brown University student originally from Portugal, whose most recent known address was in Miami, Florida.

Police said he was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators are also examining whether the Brown University shooting may be connected to the killing of Nuno Loureiro, a plasma physics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Loureiro, who served as head of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, was shot inside his Brookline, Massachusetts, home and later died at a nearby hospital, officials confirmed.

The Brown University attack occurred Saturday afternoon when a gunman entered the Barus & Holley building in Providence and opened fire on students.

Authorities later identified the two victims who were killed as Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, while nine additional people sustained gunshot wounds.

Police initially questioned a person of interest shortly after the campus shooting but later released that individual. In the aftermath of the violence, Brown University announced the cancellation of all remaining classes and exams for the semester as the campus community mourned and authorities continued their investigation.