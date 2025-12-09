Majority of Christians Say Doing ‘Good Things’ Is Enough to Reach Heaven, Poll Shows

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Diana Vargas

New research indicates that a majority of self-identified Christians believe that performing “good things” for others is sufficient to gain entry into Heaven, highlighting significant confusion over core Christian doctrines.

The Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University released its latest findings from the American Worldview Inventory 2025, based on a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted in March. The report examines Americans’ beliefs about the afterlife and how they differ across Christian traditions.

Across all Christian subgroups, most respondents affirmed the belief that every individual will face personal judgment by God. This view is held by 95% of theologically identified born-again Christians, 86% of Pentecostals, 84% of Evangelicals, 84% of independent and non-denominational Christians, 83% of Protestants, 82% of Mainline Protestants, 78% of self-identified Christians and 74% of Catholics.

A key finding of the study shows that 53% of self-identified Christians agree that “A person who is generally good, or does enough good things for others, will earn a place in Heaven.” Among Catholics, the share rises to 73%, the highest of any group surveyed.

Fewer than half of Evangelicals (43%), Mainline Protestants (43%), theologically identified born-again Christians (42%), Protestants (41%), Pentecostals (41%) and independent/non-denominational Christians (35%) shared that view.

Views on salvation also varied widely. More than half of Catholics (54%) believe that “There are many paths to eternal salvation; you can choose whichever one you prefer,” while smaller percentages of self-identified Christians (41%), Evangelicals (37%), Mainline Protestants (35%), Pentecostals (34%), Protestants (34%), independent/non-denominational Christians (31%) and born-again Christians (27%) agreed.

When participants were asked whether “Admitting that you have sinned is all you need to do to repent,” less than half of every Christian subgroup agreed. Still, with 48% of Evangelicals and Pentecostals, 44% of Catholics, 40% of self-identified Christians, 39% of Protestants, 38% of born-again Christians, 37% of independent and non-denominational Christians, and 36% of Mainline Protestants holding that belief.

CRC Director of Research George Barna said the findings expose significant gaps in theological understanding. “There remains a shocking degree of misunderstanding among Christians regarding sin, repentance, forgiveness and salvation,” he said.

“Tens of millions of people who attend Christian churches every week, and who consider themselves to be followers of Christ and eternally secure, do not seem to understand that repentance is necessary for salvation, and repentance demands a change in behavior.”

He concluded by warning about the dangers of unbiblical assumptions: “The presence of unbiblical beliefs in the minds of most Christian-leaning Americans reminds us that most people are information collectors rather than biblically consistent followers of Christ. Americans are more determined to be comfortable than biblically right. That preference will produce profound eternal effects for each of us.”