Police Release Person-of-Interest Images in Deadly Brown University Shooting

Photo credit: X/ FBI Boston

Investigators have made public a series of images connected to their inquiry into a shooting at Brown University that claimed the lives of two students and injured nine others.

Authorities say the violence unfolded Saturday afternoon when an unidentified gunman entered the Barus & Holley building on Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, shortly before 4 p.m. and opened fire on students inside.

As part of the investigation, the Providence Police Department distributed video footage and still photographs depicting an unknown individual wearing a face mask and walking along a nearby residential sidewalk around the time of the attack.

“We are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in Saturday's incident at Brown University. Please share these video clips and photos,” police said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials urged anyone with relevant information to contact the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121 or submit tips through the FBI website at fbi.gov/brownuniversityshooting.

The two victims who were killed were later identified as Ella Cook, a committed Christian and president of Brown University’s College Republicans chapter, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an international student from Uzbekistan who aspired to become a neurosurgeon.

Brown University President Christina Paxson addressed the campus community in a statement released Sunday. “While we always prepare for major crises, we also pray such a day never comes,” she said. “We are a caring community, and I am moved by the many ways we continue to be there for one another. My goal is for our community to work together to get through this difficult time and feel safe on our campus again.”

Police confirmed that an individual initially questioned as a person of interest was later released without charges. In the aftermath of the shooting, university administrators canceled all remaining classes and final examinations for the fall semester.

Because one of the victims was known as a conservative Christian and political activist, speculation has circulated on social media suggesting the possibility that the shooting may have been targeted, though authorities have not confirmed a motive.