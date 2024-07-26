Church leaders see Trump assassination attempt as pivotal for his faith journey

video screenshot / Rumble

Following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally near Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, three prominent religious figures - Greg Laurie, Al Mohler and Tony Perkins - have expressed hope that this event will mark a turning point in Trump's faith journey.

After Trump attributed his survival to divine intervention, the religious leaders emphasized the significance of this incident for deepening his spiritual beliefs. Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Church, a megachurch pastor, stated, "This event has the potential to be a powerful testimony of God's protection and purpose in President Trump's life."

Laurie stated, "I pray that this is a turning point with President Trump. I've been in the Oval Office with him on two occasions where we've prayed for him and I've been with him in a number of other settings."

"Whenever someone says, 'Can we pray for you, Mr. President?' he always says, 'Yes, please.' He bows his head. I pray that this would be a deepening of his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord," he noted.

Al Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, echoed this sentiment, saying, "When faced with the reality of mortality, many individuals experience a renewed focus on their relationship with the divine. We pray this will be the case for the former president."

He expressed that he is "praying the Lord uses this...even the blood on [Trump's] ear, the blood that he had on his hand" as a means to help the former president realize "how close he came to meeting his Maker."

Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills also delivered a direct message to Trump, encouraging him to use the assassination attempt as an opportunity to improve his relationship with God. Hibbs noted that Trump's "right ear was bloodied" and urged him to "bow [his] knee before the Lord Almighty.

However, the attempt, which resulted in the death of rally attendee Corey Comperatore, has also led to calls for reducing political polarization and violence. Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, acknowledged the need for reconciliation, remarking, "While we celebrate the former president's survival, we must also mourn the tragic loss of life and work towards a more civil discourse."

According to the reports, former President Donald Trump has made several notable comments and reflections following the assassination attempt on his life:

"I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," Trump told the New York Post in an interview.He described the experience as a "very surreal" one and expressed gratitude for the Secret Service agents who shielded him and took down the suspected shooter.

Trump also attributed his survival to divine intervention, writing on Truth Social, "It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening…We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed."