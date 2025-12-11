Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Names Jonathan Evans as Its New Senior Pastor

(center) Jonathan Evans — son of Pastor Tony Evans — was officially installed as the new lead pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas, Texas, on December 7, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ /Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship

Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, formally installed Jonathan Evans — son of the church’s founder, Pastor Tony Evans — as its new lead pastor on Sunday.

During the service, the 75-year-old founder, Tony Evans delivered a heartfelt message on leadership transition and symbolically passed down his father’s Bible to Jonathan, entrusting him with the next season of ministry.

“He still has a purpose for my life and gifts as long as He has me here. So don't feel bad for Moses, and don't feel bad for me because Joshua is going to lead you. But at the right time, God's going to take me to the mountain he has for me to keep His kingdom moving forth,” Evans said. “So hang in there with the new leader. Support him. Love him just as you did your founder.”

Jonathan Evans, a former NFL player and father of five with his wife, Kanika, expressed gratitude for those who helped guide his journey. He encouraged the church to move forward together, grounding his charge in the promise of Joshua 1:3.

“And now [I] just say this. Joshua 1:3. Everywhere your foot treads, I have given it to you already. Just like I have done before with Moses. And so what we're going to do together, we have to do it together,” he stated.

Calling the congregation into unified action, he said, “If we want to experience what God has already done, then from this day forward, we got to go tread on it. And so I'm calling myself, my family, the congregation. This is not an installation for one person. It's an installation for the church, the future, and to go across the Jordan. It's time for us all to go tread in the place that God has for us so that we can let this community know there's a church in the neighborhood.”

Tony Evans’ reinstatement earlier this fall followed a year-long period of voluntary removal from ministry due to undisclosed sin. On Oct. 5, church leadership publicly affirmed that he had successfully completed the required restoration process.

“Dr. Evans acknowledged in a public statement falling short of God's standard and a need to submit to the church's discipline and restoration process. We are pleased to report that Dr. Evans has fully submitted to the church's discipline and restoration process,” said associate pastor of outreach Chris Wheel.

Wheel explained that Evans underwent a 12-month restoration program that included counseling with external professionals, pastoral mentoring, and abstaining from preaching. He added that elders were satisfied that Evans demonstrated “evidence of genuine repentance and godly sorrow,” along with “humility and a renewed desire to honor God.”