Internal organizations in North Korea working toward democratization and freedom

On the fourth day of North Korea Freedom Week, July 10, a Capitol Hill Forum was held in the Rayburn congressional offices. | Christianity Daily

Sixteen North Korean defectors provided a powerful glimpse into the human rights situation inside the isolated nation during a Capitol Hill Forum at the Rayburn House Office Building held by the Defense Forum Foundation (Chairman William Middendorf II).

The event, which took place on the fourth day of the 21st North Korea Freedom Week, on July 10th at 1:30 p.m., featured testimonies from nine NGO leaders and seven defectors, many of whom shared previously unknown experiences.

Notably, many defectors had already gained a deep understanding of South Korea's economic situation and international affairs while still in North Korea, thanks to information introduced through broadcasts and leaflets.

Shin-hyuk Park, who lived near the Military Demarcation Line on Gyodong Island, revealed that from a young age, he developed a fascination with South Korea through broadcasts and leaflets introduced via various channels.

Another witness, Kwang-min Bae who is currently working as a reporter for Free North Korea Radio, shared his experience of his father being forced to move from Pyongyang to a remote area in Yanggang Province due to persecution by the North Korean authorities. He explained that during the most challenging times, he harbored thoughts of defecting, largely because he was well aware of North Korea's realities and South Korea's economic situation through various sources of external information.

Kwang-min recounted his arduous defection journey, particularly emphasizing the desperate moment when he crossed the border with a knife, ready to kill his two-year-old daughter if the defection failed to prevent her from living a subhuman life as the daughter of a traitor. He kept shedding tears while recalling the desperate situation of that time.

Se-yul Jang revealed that he is not only introducing information into North Korea but also gathering local information from within. He announced that organizations advocating for democratization and freedom have already been spontaneously formed and are active within North Korea. Healso shared that three of his brothers are imprisoned in political prison camps and that 15 of his friends, who were cooperating with him, have lost their lives.

Kim Heung-kwang, who evacuated 17 years ago, expressed that he has been enjoying hope and prosperity in South Korea, experiences he never felt during his 47 years in North Korea. However, while explaining the realities of defection, he pointed out, "Only 10 out of 100 people attempting to defect succeed, while the remaining 90 are either arrested by Chinese authorities and forcibly repatriated or shot at the border of the Tumen and Yalu rivers." He added, "These horrors do not allow me to feel only happiness. Just as a deer makes a special sound when it finds good grass, we need to develop content and effective means to inform North Korean residents about the outside world."

Sang-hak Park, who has been consistently sending leaflets into North Korea, stated, "We send dollars, rice, and the truth to North Korea, but in response, North Korea has sent back filth."

The defectors also expressed their gratitude to Susan Solti for her 21 years of dedication to leading North Korea Freedom Week. Jung-hoon Choi, the commander of the North Korea People's Liberation Front, shared his thoughts, saying, "In South Korea, when defectors speak out, it often leads to division and fighting, and no one listens. But in the U.S., people with different skin colors and languages shed tears for us and listen to us, which is truly touching." Heung-kwang Kim added, "I am grateful to Susan Solti for her sacrifices in creating North Korea Freedom Week and for helping bring the voices of defectors to the international community and the U.S. Congress."