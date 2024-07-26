Norman public schools defies state mandate to teach the Bible

Photo by Pixabay

Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino has firmly stated that his district will not comply with Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters' directive to teach the Bible in public school classrooms.

Migliorino made it clear that Norman Public Schools "is not going to have Bibles in our classrooms, and we are not going to require our teachers to teach from the Bible."

This stance has drawn support from Democratic officials, including State Representative Annie Menz, who represents Norman. Menz praised the district for "putting kids first" and criticized Walters and his "out-of-state bosses" for wanting to "put the Bible in schools but take free lunches out.

Similarly, Representative Jared Deck denounced Walters' directive as "big government overreach" and an attempt to "socialize Christian Nationalism."

In response, the Oklahoma State Department of Education accused the lawmakers of being "anti-knowledge" and claimed that the "Bible is foundational to American history and culture, and it is academic malpractice not to include it in instructional materials." Walters has stated that the Bible's historical role in the country necessitates its prominent use in public school curricula.

However, Migliorino maintained that Norman Public Schools' "standards are clear and our curriculum is very clear. And we're not going to deviate from that."State law allows local districts to choose their own curriculum and instructional materials, despite the state's ability to set academic standards.

According to The Christian Post, Ryan Walters told that the specifics of his directive requiring the Bible to be taught in public schools would be released within weeks, responding to concerns from families.

"The Bible was not being used prominently in its historical role in our schools. We heard that time and time again. This is not an ask," he said. "They will teach from the Bible, they will reference the Bible, they will make sure that that historical context is included when it's appropriate."

He mentioned that state officials are revising curriculum standards to "include more direct application of the Bible in our history classes," with David Barton of Wallbuilders overseeing the rewrites. This initiative is being closely monitored by groups like Americans United for Separation of Church and State.