North Korean Defectors, Second-Generation Korean Americans and U.S. Representatives Unite in "Improving North Korean Human Rights"

On the fourth day of the 21st North Korea Freedom Week, on July 10th at 11:30 a.m., Korean students from ten U.S. states and North Korean defectors participating in the North Korea Freedom Week events gathered at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to raise their voices together.

The rally was part of the 'Youth Mission & Internship Conference' organized by the Korean Church Coalition for North Korea Freedom (KCC). Several incumbent lawmakers attended the event, to call for improvements in North Korean human rights and oppose the inhumane practice of forced repatriation.

In her speech that day, Representative Young Kim encouraged the participation of Korean students and expressed her hope that the voices advocating for the freedom of North Korean residents would not cease but continue to be heard. She mentioned the 'Roundtable with North Korean Defectors' held the previous day at the Rayburn House Office Building and stated that Congress would continue to listen to the voices of truth and work alongside defectors to put their emphasis on the realities of human rights in North Korea and continue to fight together.

"Our voices will bring about change," Representative Michelle Steel expressed strong support for the purpose of the event.

She stated, "Human rights abuses against North Korean residents must be stopped, and we must continue to speak out for the freedom of North Korean residents until the end."

Representative Steel also shared the background of her parents fleeing to South Korea to escape communism, reaffirming her opposition to communism.

Representatives Jonathan Jackson and Buddy Carter, who are not of Korean descent, also raised their voices for the freedom of North Korean residents and the human rights of defectors.

Representative Jonathan Jackson warned, "Nations that do not respect the human rights of their citizens have always collapsed in the face of the desire for freedom," adding that "Human rights abuses against their own citizens will ultimately bring about a significant crisis for the North Korean regime."

Representative Buddy Carter emphasized, "The way to improve the human rights situation in North Korea is to continuously inform the international community about the realities of human rights abuses."

Susan Soltis, the chairwoman of the North Korea Freedom Coalition, which is hosting the 21st North Korea Freedom Week event, took the stage and stated that the influx of information into North Korea would significantly impact and bring about change. She appealed for continuous advocacy for a free North Korea.

The event was attended by 16 North Korean defectors who had come to the United States to testify before Congress in commemoration of North Korea Freedom Week. Although North Korea Freedom Week typically takes place in April, this year it was held in July in order to coincide with the Korean Church Coalition's (KCC) 'Youth Mission & Internship Conference.'

In addition to the rally at the U.S. Capitol, the Korean Church Coalition (KCC) organized workshops, mentoring programs, a prayer vigil and march in front of the White House, and visits to congressional offices from July 8th to 11th.