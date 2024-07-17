Elon Musk Moves X, SpaceX Out of California Over Parental Notification Law

Daily Wire

Elon Musk announced the relocation of his companies, X and SpaceX, from California due to a new state law prohibiting schools from requiring teachers to inform parents if their children identify as members of the opposite sex. Musk criticized Assembly Bill 1955, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, as an attack on families and businesses, calling it "the final straw."

Musk stated that SpaceX's headquarters will move from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas, and that X's headquarters will relocate to Austin, Texas. He cited safety concerns in California, mentioning the challenges of navigating areas plagued by crime.

Assembly Bill 1955 was passed along party lines by the Democrat-controlled California legislature. The law prevents school employees from disclosing a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity without the student’s consent, except as required by law. It aims to protect LGBTQ+ students from being forcibly "outed" without their consent.

Local school districts, such as Chino Valley Unified, have implemented policies requiring parental notification, sparking legal challenges and debates over parental rights and student privacy. Advocacy groups are divided, with some praising the bill for protecting LGBTQ+ students, while others argue it undermines parental trust and involvement.

Riverside Pride praised AB 1955 for safeguarding student privacy and promoting a supportive school environment. Conversely, Students First California criticized the bill for excluding parents from crucial aspects of their children’s lives, warning it would erode trust between schools and families.