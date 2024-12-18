Conservative UMC's Good News Magazine Set for Relaunch

Ryan Danker, director of the John Wesley Institute, a program of the Institute on Religion & Democracy. | Photo Credit: IRD's Blog/ Juicy Ecumenism

News magazine, a theologically conservative publication that played a significant role in United Methodist Church (UMC) politics for decades, is set for relaunch after announcing its closure earlier this year.

The Institute on Religion & Democracy (IRD) will take over operations of Good News as part of a program called the John Wesley Institute (JWI), according to IRD President Mark Tooley.

Tooley explained, “We suggested to Good News that JWI continue the magazine. The board of Good News unanimously approved the idea at their October meeting with great relief.” The JWI is set to officially assume control of the magazine on New Year’s Day, with plans to focus more on “the wider pan-Wesleyan community” instead of solely the UMC.

Steve Beard, who has served as editor since 1991, will continue in his role but will operate from his home in California, as Good News is closing its office located outside Houston.

The magazine’s closure, which had been in operation since 1967, was initially announced in August by Good News President Rob Renfroe and Vice President Thomas Lambrecht.

Following the announcement, both Renfroe and Lambrecht transferred their membership to the Global Methodist Church, a theologically conservative denomination established in 2022 as an alternative to the UMC.

JWI Director Ryan Danker expressed his sadness at the news of the magazine's impending shutdown, saying, “I was saddened to think that the magazine, a great formational resource for the Methodist faithful, would cease to be published.”

He indicated that the renewed version of Good News “will be completely focused on formation and catechesis,” aligning with the JWI's mission to serve as “a hub for scholars and church leaders committed to producing teaching materials, videos, and holding conferences all intended to equip the laity.”

Danker expressed enthusiasm about the revival, stating, “I’m excited that we’re able to build upon the great work of Good News and continue the publication of the magazine as a resource for Wesleyan faithful of all stripes.”

“As with everything the JWI undertakes, our focus is the good news of Jesus Christ and the wholeness that he has promised us in this life and the magazine will be yet another avenue to share that message,” he added.