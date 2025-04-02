Greg Laurie Slams Disney's ‘Snow White’ Remake for Ignoring Biblical Themes

A scene from Disney’s live-action remake of ‘Snow White’ | Screenshot: YouTube/ Disney

Greg Laurie, the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, based in Riverside, California has criticized Disney’s live-action remake of "Snow White" for what he views as a loss of the original gospel-centered message.

He argues that the Disney’s live-action remake abandons the classic tale's moral and biblical themes in favor of modern ideals, undermining the story's spiritual and emotional resonance.

In a recently posted YouTube video, Pastor Laurie compared the classic "Snow White" narrative to a battle between good and evil, likening the Evil Queen’s obsession with beauty and power to the pride and fall of Lucifer in the Bible.

He stated, “That’s basically the story that we read about in the Bible, about Lucifer, a once high-ranking, powerful angel who wanted to take the place of God with himself. The problem with Lucifer is he was in love with his own image; he wanted to be in the place of God.”

One of his main criticisms revolves around Disney’s reimagining of essential elements from the original film, particularly the removal of the iconic song "Some Day My Prince Will Come." In its place is a new song titled “Waiting on a Wish,” performed by lead actress Rachel Zegler.

Laurie argues this change reflects a shift away from themes of love and redemption toward self-sufficiency and female empowerment, values he feels stray from the story’s gospel-inspired roots. He remarked, “Heaven forbid we acknowledge the timeless human desire for love, redemption, and rescue.”

Laurie also pointed out the significance of Snow White's awakening from her “death-like sleep,” drawing parallels to the Christian concept of salvation through rescue. He contended that the father figure, referred to as the Good King in the film, symbolizes Christ-like authority and love, arguing that Snow White’s revival represents a spiritual awakening inspired by her father's legacy.

Zegler has faced criticism as well; in previous interviews, she described the original film as “dated” and dismissed the notion that her character should be dreaming of true love. Instead, she emphasized that her portrayal of Snow White aspires to be a leader, fulfilling her late father's vision for her.

Originally published by the Grimm Brothers in 1812 and adapted by Disney in 1937, the "Snow White" remake has opened to disappointing box office performance, earning just $43 million against a substantial production budget of $209 million.