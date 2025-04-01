Elon Musk Thanks Pastor for Praying for a ‘Hedge of Protection’ Around Him

Elon Musk received a prayer from a pastor who is an attendee's father during a large town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on March 30, 2025. The event was part of his campaign in support of Brad Schimel, the conservative candidate in a critical Wisconsin Supreme Court election scheduled for Tuesday. | Screenshot: YouTube/ C-SPAN

Elon Musk recently expressed gratitude to a pastor who publicly prayed for him during a large town hall event in Wisconsin on Sunday.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO, the Department of Government Efficiency(DOGE) chief Musk was speaking to a crowd of around 2,000 supporters in Green Bay while campaigning in favor of Brad Schimel, the conservative candidate in a Wisconsin Supreme Court election set for Tuesday.

During the event, as Musk took questions from the audience, a man asked if his father, a pastor, could offer a prayer for him, to which Musk agreed.

The pastor, who remains unidentified, thanked Musk for his contributions to the United States, emphasizing, “It's something evil that has come against our country, our morals, our families, et cetera. And then you and the president and others getting attacked with this outrage and this hate.”

He noted that God has blessed America with “a great history,” adding, "Although we've gone through many rough times, you're still very present and active with us."

The pastor continued, “We ask that you envelop and protect all of those who are fighting for justice, for freedom, for order, for dignity, and to reward people according to merit," praying for protection over Musk.

“Especially put your hedge of protection around Elon Musk, around his children, around his whole entire family, and all of his team members; that all would do good and just by our country and freedom, truly and [that] justice would reign once again,” he prayed.

The pastor concluded the prayer, saying, “We ask this in the name of the blessed Savior, Jesus Christ, who we remember during this time of year, who suffered and died for our sins. May you wash away all that is wrong with our country and start with us. We ask this in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

In response, Musk thanked the pastor, remarking, “That was beautiful. I think we’re going to need divine protection, frankly.”

On the same day, evangelist and Samaritan's Purse CEO Franklin Graham also encouraged his followers on social media to pray for Musk amid the hatred he has been facing.

Graham stated, “Elon Musk is taking a lot of heat for leading the efforts to cut waste in our government,” and noted the negative headlines surrounding “Tesla takedowns” and violence against Musk's brands.

He urged, “We need to lift [Musk] up in prayer. Even though he is a very smart and gifted man, he still needs wisdom from God. Let’s ask God to lead him, protect him, and give him wisdom. No question, there is power in prayer,” Graham added.

Musk, who has described himself as a “cultural Christian,” has acknowledged Christianity's foundational role in shaping Western civilization.

In an interview with Jordan Peterson for The Daily Wire last year, Musk disclosed, “While I'm not a particularly religious person, I do believe that the teachings of Jesus are good and wise, and that there's tremendous wisdom in turning the other cheek.” He also praised Christianity's cultural impact, declaring that Western civilization would be “absolutely screwed if it loses Christianity.”