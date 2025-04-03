NewSpring Church Leaves Southern Baptist Convention Over Women Pastors Debate

NewSpring Church, a multisite megachurch based in South Carolina. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ NewSpring Church

NewSpring Church, a megachurch based in South Carolina, has officially announced its decision to leave the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) due to its support for women in pastoral leadership roles. In an update on its website titled “SBC Withdrawal Update,” the church mentioned that “our involvement with the SBC has been questioned, particularly regarding our stance on women in ministry.”

The church elaborated that the SBC Credentialing Committee reached out last September concerning “concerns that we didn’t ‘closely identify’ with the SBC’s statement of faith, particularly on the role of women in ministry.” Although NewSpring lists Meredith Knox as a “teaching pastor,” the SBC prohibits women from serving in the role of pastor.

Despite the committee's determination that NewSpring remained “in friendly cooperation” with the SBC, church leadership expressed that “this decision has created division among some pastors and leaders in the convention.”

NewSpring is firm in its belief that “both men and women are called to ministry and leadership,” while maintaining that “the role of elder/overseer (or lead pastor) remains reserved for qualified men.” The church further stated that its “Leadership Team and Campus Pastors will remain qualified men, and we will continue to empower both men and women in their God-given callings while maintaining biblical distinctions in governance.”

The SBC has faced ongoing debate over its position on women serving as pastors, resulting in the disfellowshipping of prominent congregations like Saddleback Church in California.

The denomination is expected to hold discussions that may result in an amendment to permanently prohibit female pastors at the Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas, scheduled for June. This amendment, known as the Law Amendment, was rejected last year after failing to secure the necessary 66.66% of the vote for ratification, despite an overwhelming pass at the SBC Annual Meeting in 2023.

Critics, including former SBC President J.D. Greear, have voiced their opposition to the amendment, calling it “unwise” and “unnecessary,” expressing concerns that it could prompt the departure of many minority congregations.