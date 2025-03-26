Email Threat Results in Arrest of Man Who Menaced Church Members with ‘Butchering’

Zachary Liberto, the suspect arrested for sending a threatening email to the choir director of St. Louis Catholic Church. | Screenshot: News Video/ FOX13 Memphis

A man in Memphis, Tennessee, has been arrested for allegedly sending a threatening email to the choir director of St. Louis Catholic Church, warning that he would “butcher people in that church with a machete” if his demands were not met.

Authorities identified the suspect as Zachary Liberto, who faces terrorism charges and is being held on a $200,100 bond.

According to Action News 5, the threatening email was forwarded to investigators last Friday by the church’s music director, one of the two victims in the case.

Court records indicate that the email contained the message, “I need a video of [the complainant] getting slapped by you in 24 hours before I butcher people in that church with a machete.”

Officers confirmed that the email originated from an address previously used by Liberto in communications with the victims. Law enforcement officials noted that Liberto is known to carry a machete, which he allegedly refers to as “chete.”

Both victims, including the church’s pastor, told investigators they were uncertain about what triggered the threatening email but believe Liberto may be suffering from an unidentified mental illness.

Court records revealed that Liberto had been involved in a verbal altercation with the church's pastor earlier that day, during which he reportedly defaced the baptismal pool inside the church.

The suspect, charged with the Commission of an Act of Terrorism, is expected to appear in court on Monday as investigations into the case continue.